Facts

11:47 06.04.2021

Territorial defense gatherings for strengthening, protecting state border announced in Ukraine's southern border regions – Ukrainian Armed Forces

2 min read
Territorial defense gatherings for strengthening, protecting state border announced in Ukraine's southern border regions – Ukrainian Armed Forces

In the border regions of Ukraine in certain regions of the southern region, territorial defense gatherings are held to form and prepare territorial defense units to perform tasks to control settlements, strengthen and protect the state border, protect and defend certain objects, fight against sabotage and reconnaissance forces, according to the press service of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The purpose of the gathering is to build up the capabilities of the territorial defense units to perform the tasks they have defined," the agency said on the Facebook page on Tuesday morning.

It is also noted that the main goals of the training camp are to improve the level of technics and practical skills of commanders and staffs in managing subunits, to increase the individual skills of servicemen in performing certain tasks at real facilities: for the safeguard and protection of the administrative border with the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, covering the airborne-accessible sections of the coast; fulfillment of tasks to control settlements, to protect public authorities, strengthen the protection of critical facilities, bridges, perform service at checkpoints, control settlements with the implementation of curfew tasks; fight against sabotage and reconnaissance forces, other armed formations of the aggressor and anti-state illegal armed formations.

Tags: #armed_forces #ukraine #regions
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:44 06.04.2021
IMF predicts slowdown of Ukraine's GDP growth from 4% in 2021 to 3.4% in 2022

IMF predicts slowdown of Ukraine's GDP growth from 4% in 2021 to 3.4% in 2022

14:22 06.04.2021
Ukraine, World Bank discuss preparation of five new joint projects – Finance Ministry

Ukraine, World Bank discuss preparation of five new joint projects – Finance Ministry

11:13 06.04.2021
Ukraine's Embassy in Latvia announces campaign by pro-Russian forces to discredit Ukrainian Ambassador and Embassy

Ukraine's Embassy in Latvia announces campaign by pro-Russian forces to discredit Ukrainian Ambassador and Embassy

10:03 06.04.2021
Ukraine to look for another city instead of Minsk for TCG talks after lockdown – Reznikov

Ukraine to look for another city instead of Minsk for TCG talks after lockdown – Reznikov

09:05 06.04.2021
Ukraine records 13,276 new COVID-19 cases per day, 10,240 people recovered – Stepanov

Ukraine records 13,276 new COVID-19 cases per day, 10,240 people recovered – Stepanov

09:40 05.04.2021
Ukraine registers 10,179 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 10,179 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

16:27 03.04.2021
Border guards to take part in Ukrainian-British Cossack Mace 2021 exercise in summer

Border guards to take part in Ukrainian-British Cossack Mace 2021 exercise in summer

12:54 03.04.2021
European Parliament publishes statement on increased tensions over Russia's military build-up in eastern Ukraine

European Parliament publishes statement on increased tensions over Russia's military build-up in eastern Ukraine

12:03 03.04.2021
Ukraine briefs UN Security Council about aggravation of situation in Donbas

Ukraine briefs UN Security Council about aggravation of situation in Donbas

11:06 03.04.2021
Ukraine sees all-time high of COVID-19 cases being 20,341 in past 24 hours – health minister

Ukraine sees all-time high of COVID-19 cases being 20,341 in past 24 hours – health minister

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kuleba: Partners note Ukraine's balanced position, attempts to impose image of aggressor on it failed

NABU, SAPO catch two attorneys taking bribes for deciding case heard by District Administrative Court

Cases involving Medvedchuk to have logical conclusion, no suspicion projects yet – prosecutor general

Zelensky: NATO is only way to end war in Donbas; MAP to become signal for Russia

Ukrainian delegation to TCG initiates extraordinary meeting

LATEST

Prosecutor General about case of those who ordered Sheremet's murder: Testimony of Belarusian informant will be taken into account

Kuleba: Partners note Ukraine's balanced position, attempts to impose image of aggressor on it failed

Prosecutor General about leak of information in PrivatBank case: Sytnyk and I understand who did it and why

Prosecutor general: it is important to find organizers, contractors of attempts on Sternenko

NABU, SAPO catch two attorneys taking bribes for deciding case heard by District Administrative Court

Cases involving Medvedchuk to have logical conclusion, no suspicion projects yet – prosecutor general

Ukrainian side in JCCC appeals to OSCE to establish causes of child's death in uncontrolled Oleksandrivske in Donbas

Zelensky: NATO is only way to end war in Donbas; MAP to become signal for Russia

Ukrainian delegation to TCG initiates extraordinary meeting

Foreign Ministry: Fakes about murdered children are integral part of Russian psychological operations against Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD