Territorial defense gatherings for strengthening, protecting state border announced in Ukraine's southern border regions – Ukrainian Armed Forces

In the border regions of Ukraine in certain regions of the southern region, territorial defense gatherings are held to form and prepare territorial defense units to perform tasks to control settlements, strengthen and protect the state border, protect and defend certain objects, fight against sabotage and reconnaissance forces, according to the press service of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The purpose of the gathering is to build up the capabilities of the territorial defense units to perform the tasks they have defined," the agency said on the Facebook page on Tuesday morning.

It is also noted that the main goals of the training camp are to improve the level of technics and practical skills of commanders and staffs in managing subunits, to increase the individual skills of servicemen in performing certain tasks at real facilities: for the safeguard and protection of the administrative border with the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, covering the airborne-accessible sections of the coast; fulfillment of tasks to control settlements, to protect public authorities, strengthen the protection of critical facilities, bridges, perform service at checkpoints, control settlements with the implementation of curfew tasks; fight against sabotage and reconnaissance forces, other armed formations of the aggressor and anti-state illegal armed formations.