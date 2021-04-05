Ukraine expresses support to King Abdullah II of Jordan, wishes peace and prosperity to people – President's Office
Ukraine expresses support for King Abdullah II of Jordan and awaits details of further events, the press service of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
"Disturbing news from Jordan. We fully support King Abdullah II. We are convinced that he guarantees stability, security and development of the state. We look forward to the details of the events and wish the people of Jordan peace and prosperity," the message reads.