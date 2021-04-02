Some 81% of beds occupied in communal medical institutions of Kyiv - mayor

Over the past day, 1,164 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyiv, mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko said during an online briefing on Friday.

According to him, 189 people with coronavirus infection were hospitalized in the capital's hospitals over the past day, which was the largest number for the entire period of the pandemic. Also, 546 patients with suspected COVID-19 and pneumonia were hospitalized, a total of 735 people.

"I emphasize again: the number of hospitalized patients is increasing. And we have more and more patients in serious condition. Those who need oxygen support. In total, 4,532 patients with coronavirus are being treated in hospitals of the capital today, of which 40 are children. 116 patients are in serious condition. Oxygen support is received by 3,708 people. Some 60 patients are under ventilators. The occupancy of beds in communal medical institutions today is almost 81%," Klitschko said.

The mayor also said that 571 previously ill recovered in the past day in Kyiv, 46 patients died.