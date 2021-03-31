Stefanchuk hopes law on all-Ukrainian referendum to be published in near future

First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk expects that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will soon sign a bill on an all-Ukrainian referendum and the document will be officially published.

"I think the President's Office continues its internal approval procedures, because this is, indeed, a very complex document, which is intended to fill Article 5 of the Constitution of Ukraine with real content. I would not reduce this issue to some kind of conspiracy. The right to veto no longer exists (ended on the 15th day), and therefore there is only one option - this bill will be signed. I hope that this will happen in the near future and it will be published," Stefanchuk said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

As reported, on January 26, the Verkhovna Rada supported bill No. 3612 "On the All-Ukrainian Referendum" at the second reading. Some 255 deputies voted for the document. Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov signed it on February 17 and handed it over to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for signature.

According to the law, the subject of an all-Ukrainian referendum may be issues of approval of the law on amendments to clauses I, III, XIII of the Constitution (General Provisions; Elections. Referendum; Amendments to the Constitution), the issues of national importance, issues of changing the territory of Ukraine, on the loss of the force of the law of Ukraine or some of its provisions.

Most of the provisions of the law will take effect the day after publication.