Facts

11:49 31.03.2021

Stefanchuk hopes law on all-Ukrainian referendum to be published in near future

2 min read
Stefanchuk hopes law on all-Ukrainian referendum to be published in near future

First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk expects that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will soon sign a bill on an all-Ukrainian referendum and the document will be officially published.

"I think the President's Office continues its internal approval procedures, because this is, indeed, a very complex document, which is intended to fill Article 5 of the Constitution of Ukraine with real content. I would not reduce this issue to some kind of conspiracy. The right to veto no longer exists (ended on the 15th day), and therefore there is only one option - this bill will be signed. I hope that this will happen in the near future and it will be published," Stefanchuk said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

As reported, on January 26, the Verkhovna Rada supported bill No. 3612 "On the All-Ukrainian Referendum" at the second reading. Some 255 deputies voted for the document. Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov signed it on February 17 and handed it over to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for signature.

According to the law, the subject of an all-Ukrainian referendum may be issues of approval of the law on amendments to clauses I, III, XIII of the Constitution (General Provisions; Elections. Referendum; Amendments to the Constitution), the issues of national importance, issues of changing the territory of Ukraine, on the loss of the force of the law of Ukraine or some of its provisions.

Most of the provisions of the law will take effect the day after publication.

Tags: #stefanchuk #referendum
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:54 31.03.2021
CEC, Rada must respond if info on Andriy Aksionov's Russian citizenship confirmed – Stefanchuk

CEC, Rada must respond if info on Andriy Aksionov's Russian citizenship confirmed – Stefanchuk

13:06 30.01.2021
Referendum law to allow people to influence power at any time – Zelensky

Referendum law to allow people to influence power at any time – Zelensky

15:29 29.01.2021
There can be no question of holding referendums in country at war – opinion

There can be no question of holding referendums in country at war – opinion

15:32 26.01.2021
Rada backs bill on all-Ukrainian referendum

Rada backs bill on all-Ukrainian referendum

10:33 23.12.2020
Stefanchuk proposes to ban advertising on roads

Stefanchuk proposes to ban advertising on roads

12:42 01.12.2020
On anniversary of referendum on Ukraine's independence, Zelensky urges compatriots to unite efforts for good of country

On anniversary of referendum on Ukraine's independence, Zelensky urges compatriots to unite efforts for good of country

17:37 29.10.2020
Rada profile committee receives urgent conclusion of Venice Commission, ODIHR on draft law on all-Ukrainian referendum

Rada profile committee receives urgent conclusion of Venice Commission, ODIHR on draft law on all-Ukrainian referendum

17:28 31.08.2020
Zelensky hopes Rada to pass bill on nationwide referendum at second reading

Zelensky hopes Rada to pass bill on nationwide referendum at second reading

14:55 01.07.2020
EP says it didn't send any observers to Russian referendum in illegally annexed Crimea

EP says it didn't send any observers to Russian referendum in illegally annexed Crimea

14:15 30.04.2020
Working group finalizes drafting bill on nationwide referendum – Rada chair deputy head

Working group finalizes drafting bill on nationwide referendum – Rada chair deputy head

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky declares over UAH 22.7 mln of family income over 2020

Hundreds of merchants become victims of fraud organized by criminals from jail – SBU

Kyiv imposes tougher lockdown measures until April 16 – Klitschko

Kyiv to close schools, kindergartens, all public transport, including metro, to operate on special passes from April 5 to April 16 – mayor

In Kyiv, 1,100 new cases of COVID-19 detected per day, 80% beds occupied - Klitschko

LATEST

Zelensky declares over UAH 22.7 mln of family income over 2020

Navalny goes on hunger strike in penal colony

Zelensky awaits Estonian President at celebration of Ukraine's independence, Crimean Platform summit

Ukraine expects delivery of 4.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines in April-May – Stepanov

Hundreds of merchants become victims of fraud organized by criminals from jail – SBU

Cabinet approves updated composition of Council for State Support of Cinematography

Kyiv imposes tougher lockdown measures until April 16 – Klitschko

Kyiv to close schools, kindergartens, all public transport, including metro, to operate on special passes from April 5 to April 16 – mayor

Spanish PM to visit Ukraine - Dpty FM

Poltava intends to hold a road show of regional business in Israel - a meeting of the ambassador with the mayor

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD