Austria to allocate EUR 1.5 mln for humanitarian projects in Donbas

Austria will provide Ukraine with EUR 1.5 million for the implementation of humanitarian projects in Donbas, Ukraine's Ambassador to Austria Oleksandr Scherba said.

"I thank the Austrian government for providing EUR 1.5 million for the implementation of humanitarian projects in Donbas. The East of Ukraine knows and appreciates the activities of the Austrian humanitarian organizations Caritas, Global2000 and others, whose assistance has been received by the population of the regions affected by Russian aggression for a long time. The new financial aid package will reduce the suffering of the people. This is a great thing. Thank you!" wrote Scherba on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

In addition, the diplomat pointed out that introducing this package, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg spoke of Ukraine as "the biggest hot spot of the European continent, which must not be forgotten," and not as "Europe's biggest problem."