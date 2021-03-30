Facts

17:23 30.03.2021

Austria to allocate EUR 1.5 mln for humanitarian projects in Donbas

1 min read
Austria to allocate EUR 1.5 mln for humanitarian projects in Donbas

Austria will provide Ukraine with EUR 1.5 million for the implementation of humanitarian projects in Donbas, Ukraine's Ambassador to Austria Oleksandr Scherba said.

"I thank the Austrian government for providing EUR 1.5 million for the implementation of humanitarian projects in Donbas. The East of Ukraine knows and appreciates the activities of the Austrian humanitarian organizations Caritas, Global2000 and others, whose assistance has been received by the population of the regions affected by Russian aggression for a long time. The new financial aid package will reduce the suffering of the people. This is a great thing. Thank you!" wrote Scherba on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

In addition, the diplomat pointed out that introducing this package, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg spoke of Ukraine as "the biggest hot spot of the European continent, which must not be forgotten," and not as "Europe's biggest problem."

Tags: #donbas #austria
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:03 30.03.2021
Khomchak relates details of deathes of four soldiers killed by snipers in Donbas on March 26

Khomchak relates details of deathes of four soldiers killed by snipers in Donbas on March 26

14:16 30.03.2021
Rada demands Russia immediately stop hostilities in Donbas – statement

Rada demands Russia immediately stop hostilities in Donbas – statement

09:41 30.03.2021
United States could play more active role in promoting Donbas peace talks – Yermak

United States could play more active role in promoting Donbas peace talks – Yermak

12:11 27.03.2021
Some 46 countries affirm commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity on seventh anniversary of UN General Assembly resolution

Some 46 countries affirm commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity on seventh anniversary of UN General Assembly resolution

11:38 27.03.2021
OSCE records about 500 ceasefire violations in Donbas per day

OSCE records about 500 ceasefire violations in Donbas per day

16:57 26.03.2021
Four Ukrainian soldiers killed, two wounded amid enemy shelling in Donbas

Four Ukrainian soldiers killed, two wounded amid enemy shelling in Donbas

13:11 24.03.2021
British Ambassador concerned over increasing ceasefire violations in Donbas

British Ambassador concerned over increasing ceasefire violations in Donbas

18:25 23.03.2021
Over 30% of Ukrainians support amnesty for minor criminal offenses in Donbas, Crimea – poll

Over 30% of Ukrainians support amnesty for minor criminal offenses in Donbas, Crimea – poll

10:24 18.03.2021
OSCE SMM records 30 ceasefire violations, one explosion in Donbas per day

OSCE SMM records 30 ceasefire violations, one explosion in Donbas per day

12:03 10.03.2021
Kremlin has no info on Donbas settlement plan allegedly proposed by France, Germany

Kremlin has no info on Donbas settlement plan allegedly proposed by France, Germany

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

OSCE endows status of participants to Russian citizens invited from ORDLO for negotiations in TCG - Harmash

Khomchak: Russia building up forces near Ukraine's border

'Sternenko case' transferred to Odesa's Court of Appeal

Rada demands Russia immediately stop hostilities in Donbas – statement

Tupysky, Kasminin appeal to Supreme Court against Zelensky's decree to cancel their appointment as Constitutional Court's judges

LATEST

OSCE endows status of participants to Russian citizens invited from ORDLO for negotiations in TCG - Harmash

Khomchak: Russia building up forces near Ukraine's border

'Sternenko case' transferred to Odesa's Court of Appeal

Tupysky, Kasminin appeal to Supreme Court against Zelensky's decree to cancel their appointment as Constitutional Court's judges

SBU conducts searches of persons involved in activities of Ukrainian Choice organization

Tax amnesties often hurt tax collection in long run – IMF Resident Rep in Ukraine

Kuleba appreciates Canada, Australia for imposing sanctions over Crimean bridge construction

Zelensky, along with other world leaders urge countries to sign International Pandemic Treaty

Canada imposes sanctions on Russian individuals, companies building Crimean Bridge

Nova Poshta allocates another UAH 10 mln to fight COVID-19 in rural hospitals

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD