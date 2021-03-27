Facts

12:11 27.03.2021

Some 46 countries affirm commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity on seventh anniversary of UN General Assembly resolution

Some 46 countries, including Ukraine, made a joint statement on the occasion of the seventh anniversary of the adoption of UN General Assembly Resolution 68/262 "Territorial Integrity of Ukraine".

The text of the joint statement was published on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

The statement calls on the Russian Federation to end the temporary occupation of Crimea and supports Ukraine's initiative to create an international Crimean Platform.

"Yet again, we urge the Russian Federation to immediately end its occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, and fully implement the relevant UN General Assembly resolutions on the situation in Crimea. We welcome in principle Ukraine's initiative to establish an International Crimean Platform to consolidate the international community's efforts on Crimea," the joint statement said.

Russia's actions have been of global concern, inconsistent with international law, including the UN Charter, and are also contrary to the Helsinki Final Act, as well as international humanitarian and human rights law. "Russia's attempts to legitimize the attempted annexation of Crimea are not, and will not be recognized," the statement said.

In addition, the statement condemns Russia's actions in certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. It was separately emphasized that Russia is a party to the conflict in the East of Ukraine, and not a mediator.

"We also firmly condemn Russia's continued destabilization of Ukraine, especially Russia's actions in certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, disregarding the commitments it made under the Minsk agreements. We reiterate our support for the efforts of the Normandy format and our firm commitment to a peaceful resolution of the conflict in eastern Ukraine, in line with the Minsk agreements and with full respect of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Russia is a party to the conflict in eastern Ukraine, not a mediator," the statement said.

The joint statement was made by: Australia, Austria, Albania, Belgium, Greece, Georgia, Denmark, Estonia, Ireland, Iceland, Spain, Italy, Canada, Liechtenstein, Monaco, the Netherlands, Costa Rica, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Malta, the Marshall Islands, Moldova, North Macedonia, Poland, Slovenia, Croatia, Romania, Slovakia, Great Britain, the United States, Turkey, Ukraine, the Federated States of Micronesia, Finland, France, Germany, the Czech Republic, Montenegro, Sweden and Japan.

Tags: #crimea #un #donbas #ukraine
