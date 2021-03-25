Number of large Ukrainian YouTube channels in 2020 increase by 35-45%

Ukrainian YouTube channels in 2020 have grown in terms of audience and views, head of the YouTube partner program in Central and Eastern Europe Javid Aslanov said during an online conference on Wednesday, March 24.

According to him, over the past year, the number of Ukrainian channels with 100,000 subscribers and more has increased by 35%, and channels with 1 million subscribers and more - by 45%. On average, a Ukrainian user spends on YouTube more than 55 minutes every day.

According to YouTube, the main markets for Ukrainian creators on the platform are India, Indonesia, Brazil, the United States, the Middle East, and the EU.

Also, according to YouTube statistics, over the past three months, more than 1 billion users around the world have watched the channels of Ukrainian authors.

Among the most popular languages ​​(in addition to Ukrainian and Russian), in which Ukrainian creators run their channels, are English, Spanish, Hindi and Arabic, as well as Portuguese, Indonesian and Vietnamese (in abbreviated order).

In Ukrainian segment of YouTube during the pandemic, quite unique trends arose: in December 2020, educational content (physics, mathematics and chemistry) in Ukraine was watched 50% more actively than a year before.

Viewers' interest in local travel content has significantly increased - videos about hiking and rafting have grown in views by more than 80%.

"One of the most interesting trends in Ukrainian YouTube during the pandemic was the content on fish farming - the viewing time of the corresponding videos increased by 50% in December 2020 compared to December 2019," the project's presentation said.

In general, in Ukraine in 2020, daily views of home workout videos increased by 70,6%, videos with meditations increased in views - by 35%, and views of culinary channels increased by 45%.

In addition, the time of watching live streams on YouTube worldwide has grown ten times in three years, and viewers watch live streams on average four times longer than regular videos.