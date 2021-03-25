Facts

10:04 25.03.2021

Number of large Ukrainian YouTube channels in 2020 increase by 35-45%

2 min read
Number of large Ukrainian YouTube channels in 2020 increase by 35-45%

Ukrainian YouTube channels in 2020 have grown in terms of audience and views, head of the YouTube partner program in Central and Eastern Europe Javid Aslanov said during an online conference on Wednesday, March 24.

According to him, over the past year, the number of Ukrainian channels with 100,000 subscribers and more has increased by 35%, and channels with 1 million subscribers and more - by 45%. On average, a Ukrainian user spends on YouTube more than 55 minutes every day.

According to YouTube, the main markets for Ukrainian creators on the platform are India, Indonesia, Brazil, the United States, the Middle East, and the EU.

Also, according to YouTube statistics, over the past three months, more than 1 billion users around the world have watched the channels of Ukrainian authors.

Among the most popular languages ​​(in addition to Ukrainian and Russian), in which Ukrainian creators run their channels, are English, Spanish, Hindi and Arabic, as well as Portuguese, Indonesian and Vietnamese (in abbreviated order).

In Ukrainian segment of YouTube during the pandemic, quite unique trends arose: in December 2020, educational content (physics, mathematics and chemistry) in Ukraine was watched 50% more actively than a year before.

Viewers' interest in local travel content has significantly increased - videos about hiking and rafting have grown in views by more than 80%.

"One of the most interesting trends in Ukrainian YouTube during the pandemic was the content on fish farming - the viewing time of the corresponding videos increased by 50% in December 2020 compared to December 2019," the project's presentation said.

In general, in Ukraine in 2020, daily views of home workout videos increased by 70,6%, videos with meditations increased in views - by 35%, and views of culinary channels increased by 45%.

In addition, the time of watching live streams on YouTube worldwide has grown ten times in three years, and viewers watch live streams on average four times longer than regular videos.

Tags: #channels #youtube
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:16 19.03.2021
Cassation Court refuses to recognize sanctions against TV channels as violation of citizens' rights

Cassation Court refuses to recognize sanctions against TV channels as violation of citizens' rights

18:19 18.02.2021
Guide 2021: Ways To Increase the Number of Subscribers On Your YouTube Channel

Guide 2021: Ways To Increase the Number of Subscribers On Your YouTube Channel

16:26 12.02.2021
Sanctions against MP Kozak, 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK TV channels fuel tension among Ukraine's financial and industrial groups – political analyst

Sanctions against MP Kozak, 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK TV channels fuel tension among Ukraine's financial and industrial groups – political analyst

19:21 10.02.2021
Supreme Court does not initiate proceedings on two lawsuits on imposition of sanctions against TV channels

Supreme Court does not initiate proceedings on two lawsuits on imposition of sanctions against TV channels

15:41 03.02.2021
Ukraine hopes to close NewsOne, ZIK, 112 Ukraine television channels on YouTube

Ukraine hopes to close NewsOne, ZIK, 112 Ukraine television channels on YouTube

09:29 03.02.2021
Zelensky imposes sanctions against MP Kozak, blocks activities of 112 TV, Newsone and ZIK

Zelensky imposes sanctions against MP Kozak, blocks activities of 112 TV, Newsone and ZIK

10:04 13.08.2019
Ukrainian TV regulator welcomes Latvia's Megogo Live channel

Ukrainian TV regulator welcomes Latvia's Megogo Live channel

20:27 31.03.2019
Zelensky and Poroshenko go to second round of presidential elections in Ukraine – exit poll ordered by 112.ua and NewsOne

Zelensky and Poroshenko go to second round of presidential elections in Ukraine – exit poll ordered by 112.ua and NewsOne

10:38 15.03.2019
Zelensky says YouTube has unblocked his channel

Zelensky says YouTube has unblocked his channel

16:12 06.02.2019
Information Policy Ministry says Russia misusing YouTube tools

Information Policy Ministry says Russia misusing YouTube tools

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Court of Appeal upholds Yanukovych arrest in absentia in case on state power seizure

Phone talk between Biden, Zelenky to take place in near future – U.S. Dept of State

First batch of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine sent to Ukraine – embassy

SBU conducts searches at Medvedchuk's offices

No need to impose lockdown throughout Ukraine – Razumkov

LATEST

Ukraine classified in 'gray' zone in Cyprus, providing number of restrictions on entry – embassy

Court of Appeal upholds Yanukovych arrest in absentia in case on state power seizure

ECHR rules to compensate over EUR 19,000 to ex-MP from Communist Party Oleksandrovska – attorney

Phone talk between Biden, Zelenky to take place in near future – U.S. Dept of State

More than half of Ukraine's regions may enter 'red' zone already next week – KSE

First batch of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine sent to Ukraine – embassy

Ukraine and Israel will join forces to improve the infrastructure of Uman - the Embassy

EBRD in Ukraine launches project to create online courts for low cost claims

SBU conducts searches at Medvedchuk's offices

No need to impose lockdown throughout Ukraine – Razumkov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD