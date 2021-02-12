Press Conferences

16:26 12.02.2021

Sanctions against MP Kozak, 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK TV channels fuel tension among Ukraine's financial and industrial groups – political analyst

2 min read

KYIV. Feb 12 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The imposition of sanctions and blocking of the 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK TV channels, as well as sanctions against their owner, has caused tension among all financial and industrial groups in Ukraine, political analyst Taras Zahorodny has said.

"An unexpected and rather dubious step from a legal point of view, taken by [President of Ukraine Volodymyr] Zelensky to block the work of TV channels linked with [MP from the Opposition Platform - For Life party Viktor] Medvedchuk, has fueled tension among all financial and industrial groups in Ukraine, even among those which were disloyal to Medvedchuk. They have a logical question: what will happen if we become next? The mechanism that was legalized through the imposition of sanctions that led to the closure of TV channels will logically be applied further," Zahorodny said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

According to the political scientist, "in this way, the authorities are adopting a stand common for Ukrainian officials: it is not we who do not know how to govern, but the journalists speak badly about us."

"If the authorities have claims to any of the representatives of financial and industrial groups, then he and the rest should be informed and explained why this is being done, what are the grounds and evidence. In the case of the TV channels 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK all these factors were absent," Zahorodny said.

He also recalled that "in the situation with Taras Kozak [the owner of blocked TV channels], the society did not see any further steps." There was no submission a petition seeking to bring him to trial to parliament, the financing of terrorist activities was not confirmed, a criminal case was not opened and no evidence of guilt was presented.

"All this is nervously perceived by important players in the Ukrainian political Olympus," the political scientist said.

As reported, on February 2, Zelensky put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on the application of sanctions against individuals and legal entities. Personal special economic and other restrictive measures were applied, in particular, to MP Kozak from the Opposition Platform - For Life party, as well as 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK TV channels.

Tags: #tv #channels #sanctions
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:24 12.02.2021
EU sanctions against Russia to be in effect until full implementation of Minsk agreements – Borrell

EU sanctions against Russia to be in effect until full implementation of Minsk agreements – Borrell

09:42 12.02.2021
If sanctions play their role, funds or values returned, sanctions may be lifted - Shmyhal

If sanctions play their role, funds or values returned, sanctions may be lifted - Shmyhal

18:33 11.02.2021
Over 40% of Ukrainians support sanctions against TV channels 112.Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK

Over 40% of Ukrainians support sanctions against TV channels 112.Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK

19:21 10.02.2021
Supreme Court does not initiate proceedings on two lawsuits on imposition of sanctions against TV channels

Supreme Court does not initiate proceedings on two lawsuits on imposition of sanctions against TV channels

14:58 09.02.2021
Ukraine's union of journalists calls extrajudicial measures against Medvedchuk's channels as dangerous precedent, but supports govt right to protect info space – statement

Ukraine's union of journalists calls extrajudicial measures against Medvedchuk's channels as dangerous precedent, but supports govt right to protect info space – statement

09:23 09.02.2021
Supreme Court receives another claim from individual to challenge decree on television channels

Supreme Court receives another claim from individual to challenge decree on television channels

14:17 06.02.2021
Defendants in case, on imposition of sanctions against TV channels, related to supply of fuel for Russia-led forces in Donbas – Avakov

Defendants in case, on imposition of sanctions against TV channels, related to supply of fuel for Russia-led forces in Donbas – Avakov

13:49 06.02.2021
Sanctions to be imposed further, incl. against MPs – NSDC Secretary

Sanctions to be imposed further, incl. against MPs – NSDC Secretary

18:44 05.02.2021
NSDC decision on sanctions against 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK is legal, logical, justified, fair – Zelensky

NSDC decision on sanctions against 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK is legal, logical, justified, fair – Zelensky

18:16 04.02.2021
G7 Ambassadors agree on need to fight disinformation in Ukraine - meeting with Zelensky

G7 Ambassadors agree on need to fight disinformation in Ukraine - meeting with Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Decline of confidence in president, Servant of People party, rise in tariffs may lead to early elections to Rada or change of govt – political scientist

Some 15% of Ukrainians believe Boiko would be better PM than others – poll

Three-quarters of Ukrainians believe that situation develops in wrong direction - poll

More than 90% of Ukrainians consider utility tariffs high, 70.4% - countering COVID-19 unsuccessful – poll

Opposition Platform-For Life, European Solidarity, Servant of People, Batkivschyna would enter Rada, if elections were held in near future – poll

Doctors insist on involving professional associations in controversial cases examination

Ukraine's media sphere needs therapy – political scientist

Ukrainians want regulation of right to bear arms, feel responsible enough for this – poll

European Solidarity says proceedings involving Biden, Poroshenko closed

Opening of Transplant Center in UNCI to allow performing over 100 allogeneic transplants annually – acting UNCI director

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD