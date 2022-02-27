Telegram may restrict access to service, block Russian and Ukrainian channels – Durov

Telegram founder Pavel Durov says that in the event of an escalation of the situation, the possibility of partially or completely restricting the operation of Telegram channels in the countries involved will be considered for the duration of the conflict.

"Telegram channels are increasingly becoming a source of unverified information related to Ukrainian events. We do not have the physical ability to check all channel publications for accuracy. I urge users from Russia and Ukraine to be suspicious of any data that is distributed in Telegram at this time," he wrote in the Telegram channel.

Durov said that the company does not want Telegram to be used as a tool that exacerbates conflicts and incites ethnic hatred.

"In the event of an escalation of the situation, we will consider the possibility of partially or completely restricting the operation of Telegram channels in the countries involved for the duration of the conflict," he said.