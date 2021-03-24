Cabinet allows organizing catering in educational establishments

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved norms and procedures for catering in educational institutions and children's health improvement and recreation establishments, which, in particular, allow the organization of catering.

The corresponding resolution was adopted by the government with a one-day revision at a session on Wednesday.

According to the text of the document, the founders and managers of educational institutions and children's health and recreation establishments can choose the most effective model – either catering, which must meet all the requirements for food safety or the institution's own resources.

In addition, a nutrition structure is provided based on the recommendations of the World Health Organization regarding the principles of healthy nutrition, taking into account the physiological needs of children. There are also restrictions on food containing salt, sugar and fats.

A list of prohibited products has been established, including snacks, industrial meat and fish products, coffee, and sugary carbonated drinks.

There is also a list of food that should be in the daily diet of students: cereals, vegetables, fruits, berries and dairy products.

At the same time, if a child has a certificate from a family doctor or pediatrician about certain dietary needs, the educational institution is obliged to organize a separate meal for this child.