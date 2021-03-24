Rozetka plans to create its own payment system

The largest Ukrainian online store Rozetka.ua (Rozetka.Ua LLC, Kyiv) plans to create its own payment system, founder and co-owner of Rozetka.Ua Vladyslav Chechotkin has said.

"We are creating a payment system ... Our goal is to make it more convenient for you to pay for orders in one click, like, for example, pay in Amazon. Our goal is to make it cheaper for you. We are trying to find ways to reduce the price of this transaction for the buyer, well, it is understandable to give it to the buyer," he told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Chechotkin, the company is currently awaiting a license to carry out such operations.

Rozetka was founded in 2005 in Kyiv as an online store of electronics and household appliances. In the following years, the company transformed into a multi-category online marketplace.