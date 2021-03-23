EU does not recognize Russian presidential decree prohibiting foreigners from owning land in Crimea

The European Union does not recognize the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin, which prohibits foreigners from owning land in Crimea, and considers its entry into force as yet another attempt to forcibly integrate the illegally-annexed peninsula into Russia, EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Nabila Massrali has said.

"The European Union does not recognise the illegal annexation of the Crimean peninsula by Russia, which is a clear violation of international law. Therefore, the European Union does not recognise this decree and considers its entry into force as yet another attempt to forcibly integrate the illegally-annexed peninsula into Russia. Crimea is part of Ukraine," the spokesperson said in a statement released by the European External Action Service on Tuesday.

According to her, this decree is also a violation of international humanitarian law, as it is another step towards the imposition of Russian citizenship on the peninsula, which leads to the arbitrary deprivation of property.

"The European Union calls on Russia to stop all violations of international law on the Crimean peninsula. The European Union is unwavering in its support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, and welcomes Ukraine’s diplomatic efforts to this end," Massrali said in the statement.

The spokesperson also said the European Union will continue to enforce its non-recognition policy of the illegal annexation of the Crimean peninsula, including through restrictive measures.

The Russian presidential decree states that most of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol were added to the list of border territories of Russia, where foreign citizens are prohibited from owning land, entered into force on March 20, 2021, a year after its adoption.