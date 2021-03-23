Facts

18:57 23.03.2021

EU does not recognize Russian presidential decree prohibiting foreigners from owning land in Crimea

2 min read
EU does not recognize Russian presidential decree prohibiting foreigners from owning land in Crimea

The European Union does not recognize the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin, which prohibits foreigners from owning land in Crimea, and considers its entry into force as yet another attempt to forcibly integrate the illegally-annexed peninsula into Russia, EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Nabila Massrali has said.

"The European Union does not recognise the illegal annexation of the Crimean peninsula by Russia, which is a clear violation of international law. Therefore, the European Union does not recognise this decree and considers its entry into force as yet another attempt to forcibly integrate the illegally-annexed peninsula into Russia. Crimea is part of Ukraine," the spokesperson said in a statement released by the European External Action Service on Tuesday.

According to her, this decree is also a violation of international humanitarian law, as it is another step towards the imposition of Russian citizenship on the peninsula, which leads to the arbitrary deprivation of property.

"The European Union calls on Russia to stop all violations of international law on the Crimean peninsula. The European Union is unwavering in its support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, and welcomes Ukraine’s diplomatic efforts to this end," Massrali said in the statement.

The spokesperson also said the European Union will continue to enforce its non-recognition policy of the illegal annexation of the Crimean peninsula, including through restrictive measures.

The Russian presidential decree states that most of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol were added to the list of border territories of Russia, where foreign citizens are prohibited from owning land, entered into force on March 20, 2021, a year after its adoption.

Tags: #crimea #eu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:25 23.03.2021
Over 30% of Ukrainians support amnesty for minor criminal offenses in Donbas, Crimea – poll

Over 30% of Ukrainians support amnesty for minor criminal offenses in Donbas, Crimea – poll

16:35 23.03.2021
Most Ukrainians support joining EU – poll

Most Ukrainians support joining EU – poll

15:28 23.03.2021
De-occupation of Crimea is priority for Ukraine – Razumkov, President of Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg meeting

De-occupation of Crimea is priority for Ukraine – Razumkov, President of Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg meeting

09:37 19.03.2021
Russia deploys 'machine' to counter Crimean Platform - Kuleba

Russia deploys 'machine' to counter Crimean Platform - Kuleba

13:33 17.03.2021
Prosecutor's Office of Crimea opens case on arrest of Radio Liberty employee in Crimea

Prosecutor's Office of Crimea opens case on arrest of Radio Liberty employee in Crimea

16:06 16.03.2021
Georgia, Poland on occasion of Crimea's 'referendum' anniversary reaffirm their strong support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

Georgia, Poland on occasion of Crimea's 'referendum' anniversary reaffirm their strong support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

14:00 16.03.2021
Kuleba: nervous, even hysterical reaction of Russia to Crimean platform confirms Ukraine's right direction

Kuleba: nervous, even hysterical reaction of Russia to Crimean platform confirms Ukraine's right direction

13:18 16.03.2021
United States calls on Russia to immediately end occupation of Crimea, release all Ukrainian prisoners

United States calls on Russia to immediately end occupation of Crimea, release all Ukrainian prisoners

12:44 16.03.2021
UK to never recognize sham 'referendum' of Russia in Crimea – ambassador

UK to never recognize sham 'referendum' of Russia in Crimea – ambassador

12:00 16.03.2021
Zelensky on Crimea's 'referendum' anniversary: we unite world within Crimean platform to return Ukrainian to Ukraine

Zelensky on Crimea's 'referendum' anniversary: we unite world within Crimean platform to return Ukrainian to Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

French court closes so-called 'DPR Centre' in Marseille – Kuleba

ICJ calls on Ukrainian authorities to cancel suspension of powers of Constitutional Court head – Constitutional Court

Cabinet obliges tourists to provide negative PCR test result when entering country

Quarantine restrictions of 'red' zone introduced in Dnipro from March 25 – mayor

MFA: Plans to open representative office of Just Russia in Donetsk, Luhansk prove escalation of situation in ORDLO by Russia

LATEST

Chernihiv region authorities plan to repair road to Kachanivka and other tourist attractions in frames of Big Construction

Razumkov invites delegation of Luxembourg Chamber of Deputies to visit Ukraine

Kyiv records 1,050 new cases of COVID-19 per day - Klitschko

Activist who breaks glass in President's Office put under house arrest – Sternenko

French court closes so-called 'DPR Centre' in Marseille – Kuleba

Cabinet obliges to wear masks in public areas, bans operation of cable cars in 'red' zones

ICJ calls on Ukrainian authorities to cancel suspension of powers of Constitutional Court head – Constitutional Court

Cabinet obliges tourists to provide negative PCR test result when entering country

Quarantine restrictions of 'red' zone introduced in Dnipro from March 25 – mayor

MFA: Plans to open representative office of Just Russia in Donetsk, Luhansk prove escalation of situation in ORDLO by Russia

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD