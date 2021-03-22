Facts

15:38 22.03.2021

Ukraine wants to become member of EU, NATO within five-ten years – Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says that Ukraine wants to become a member of the European Union and NATO within five-ten years.

"Our desire is to become a member of the EU within five-ten years. This, of course, depends not only on us, but on 27 other countries. The same applies to NATO. Ukraine is seeking membership in the North Atlantic Alliance. We are already working very closely with NATO. The statement of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that 'NATO's doors are open for Ukraine' was high evidence of this," Shmyhal said in an interview with the German publication Handelsblatt.

The Prime Minister noted that he does not see any fundamental obstacles on the European side regarding Ukraine's membership in the EU.

"There are two reasons why we are still not in the EU. We are still working on European standards, but we are confident that we will make significant progress, not least thanks to digitalization. Secondly, there are also countries in the EU that are skeptical of the further enlargement of the EU," Shmyhal said.

Tags: #nato #shmyhal
