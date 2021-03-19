Russia deploys 'machine' to counter Crimean Platform - Kuleba

Russia has deployed a "machine" to counter the Crimean Platform in order to discredit the very idea of ​​the Crimean Platform and prevent the participation of representatives of other countries in the inaugural summit of the Crimean Platform, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"On the other hand, emotions, sometimes even hysterical, are growing in Moscow, where - I can tell you responsibly - a machine has already been deployed to counter the Crimean Platform, and it faces two tasks. The first is to discredit the very idea of ​​the Crimean Platform, to speak that this is senseless, it is just a declaration, that nothing will come of it, and the second is to prevent the participation of representatives of other countries in the inaugural summit of the Crimean Platform. Russia is already working on this," Kuleba said on the air of the Right to Power (Pravo na Vladu) program on TV channel 1 + 1 on Thursday, March 18.

According to him, the second tendency is that every day new voices appear in support of the Crimean Platform in the world.

"Literally today, an unprecedented statement by the foreign ministers of the G7 countries was released, which was also joined by the EU high representative for foreign policy, where it is clearly written that they support the Crimean Platform. This is a powerful signal," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said.