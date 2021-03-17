Facts

17:48 17.03.2021

More than 90% of Ukrainians consider electricity, gas tariffs too high – poll

3 min read
The overwhelming majority of Ukrainian citizens believe that tariffs for electricity, gas and heat for the population are too high, according to the results of a poll conducted by the Razumkov Center from March 5 to March 9.

According to the poll, 93% of Ukrainians believe that the tariffs for electricity, gas and heat for the population are too high, 3% consider them normal, and 0.4% – too low. So, the lower the level of the respondents' well-being, the more often they consider them high – the share of such people grows from 81% among those who answered that in general they live well, to 95% among the poorest strata.

According to the poll, citizens most often attribute responsibility for the growth of utility tariffs to the government of the country (29% of respondents) and the President of Ukraine (24%), 13% attribute responsibility to the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission of Ukraine (NEURC), 9.5% – to the Verkhovna Rada, 7% – to energy companies, 6% – to companies providing utility services, and 5% – to NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy.

At the same time, representatives of the electorate of opposition parties are more likely to blame the president for the growth of utility tariffs.

Also, the lower the level of well-being of the respondents, the more often they blame the president for the increase in utility tariffs (the share of such people increases from 22% among those who answered that in general they live well, to 33% among those who answered that their the family does not even have enough money for the necessary food) and the government is blamed by 25% and 36%, respectively.

Thus, most often the respondents believe that fair tariffs for electricity, gas and heat, first of all, should be provided by the government (31%) and the president (28%). Another 20% name NEURC, 11% – the Verkhovna Rada, and 3% are of the opinion that no one should do this, and tariffs should be formed according to the market.

The poll was conducted by the face-to-face method at the place of residence of the respondents. A total of 2,018 respondents aged 18 and over were interviewed in all regions of Ukraine, with the exception of Crimea and the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, according to a sample representing the adult population in terms of basic socio-demographic indicators.

The theoretical sampling error (excluding the design effect) does not exceed 2.3% with a probability of 0.95.

Tags: #poll #electricity
