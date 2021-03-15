Active work on Big restoration project starts in March - Tkachenko

Since March, active work has started on the Big Restoration project, applications from communities for participation in it are accepted within a month, Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine Oleksandr Tkachenko said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

As reported, UAH 2 billion was allocated for the Big Restoration program, in general work is planned at 150 sites.

"Some objects are already known: the second phase of the Holodomor memorial should be open by August 24. WE have started some of them earlier, this is the Oleskiv Castle in Lviv region and National Art Museum in Kyiv. The lists include the National Conservatory in Kyiv, the Radziwills' Castle in Volyn, the Mykolaiv Astronomical Observatory, Skovoroda National Literary and Memorial Museum in Kharkiv region and much more," Tkachenko said.

According to him, applications from communities are accepted within 30 days from the date of publication of the announcement on the Ministry of Culture official website.

"It is very important this year to show certain examples of completed projects. There are many difficulties, including documentation, but the first successful cases should dispel these doubts and, more importantly, demonstrate examples of filling monuments with new meaning," Tkachenko said.