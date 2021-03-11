Facts

13:32 11.03.2021

NACP expects Rada to adopt anti-corruption strategy for 2020-2024 in March

Head of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) Oleksandr Novikov expects that the Verkhovna Rada will adopt the anti-corruption strategy for the next five years in March this year.

"Part of the anti-corruption strategy is to study the issue of further functioning of the register of corrupt officials and improve its work. We hope that the parliament will adopt an anti-corruption strategy this month, and we will be able to move on to the stage of work on the inclusion or exclusion of persons from the register," Novikov said on Thursday presentations of the updated Unified state register of persons who committed corruption or corruption offenses (Register of Corrupt Officials).

As reported, on November 5, 2020, the Verkhovna Rada supported at first reading the government bill No. 4135 on the principles of the state anti-corruption policy for 2020-2024. The bill proposes to approve the very anti-corruption strategy of four sections, the first of which is devoted to the concept of the formation of anti-corruption policy in Ukraine in the next five years. The remaining sections of the document contain a description of the problems and the results that should be achieved to solve them.

As said in the explanatory note, the anti-corruption strategy is based on the combination of two approaches: further improvement of the system for preventing and combating corruption and minimizing corruption in the most priority areas in terms of overcoming corruption, including through the most successful sectoral reforms.

Tags: #strategy #nacp
