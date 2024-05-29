Press Conferences

13:52 29.05.2024

Entrepreneurs ready to join development of best business development practices, but govt trying not to hear them - head of Kyiv Udar

KYIV. May 29 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The development of the National Revenue Strategy until 2030, caused significant criticism in the business environment, and its presentation took place without any broad public discussion, and its implementation carries risks for the Ukrainian economy, deputy mayor of Kyiv - secretary of the Kyiv city council, head of the Kyiv city organization of the party Udar Volodymyr Bondarenko said.

"The greatest criticism is caused by a number of provisions of the national strategy, which concern, in fact, the destruction of the simplified taxation system... This is happening amid deterioration in Ukraine's place in the ranking of economic freedoms... These risks, if the national revenue strategy is implemented until 2030, can lead to a significant shadowing of the economy, to transition of business into the shadows, tax evasion, as well as shifting the tax burden onto the end consumer, which in fact actually increases prices for all goods and services that we can present," Bondarenko said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

He noted that business today forms the basis of internal support for the defense and security forces of Ukraine, and also forms the basis for the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.

"Unfortunately, both the development of the national strategy and its presentation took place without any broad public discussion, discussion in an expert society and discussion with business representatives. A number of roundtable talks held on the initiative of the Udar party with representatives of the business environment indicate the fact that entrepreneurs are ready to join in developing the best practices for business, but the government is trying not to hear them," the deputy mayor of the Ukrainian capital emphasized.

He emphasized that a democratic country is impossible without appropriate economic freedoms.

"Both the business community and we, as representatives of the Udar political party, call on the government to begin a broad expert and public discussion of the National Revenue Strategy until 2030 in order to eliminate the risks that could lead to the transition of business into the shadows... We once again hope that the government will hear entrepreneurs, and we will be able to avoid another center for public discontent," Bondarenko concluded.

Putin will not be able to take over Ukraine, no matter how many troops he sends – Russian prisoner of war

Results of joint study by Active Group and Experts Club on attitudes of Ukrainians towards Middle East and Central Asia

Kyiv presents an assessment of public opinion regarding performance of Ukrainian authorities and institutions

Results of second all-Ukrainian rating of artistic higher education institutions

Kyiv Red Cross organization appeals to law enforces due to violations in Pechersk organization reported in hotline call – head of city organization

Shelling by Russians of Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology in 2022 aimed at causing damage to nuclear facility; they're qualified as ecocide – prosecutor's office

Three quarters of Ukrainians support sending allied country's troops to Ukraine – survey

Problems in relations with Poland, situation in USA, Hungarian govt policy having worst impact on Ukraine – survey

Vozdvizhenka residential complex asks authorities to intervene in ARMA's trying to replace manager of seized assets

Associations of construction materials manufacturers working to meet NATO standards for defense products – President of Union of Construction Materials Manufacturers

Ukraine needs standards for processing construction waste from destruction - President of Union of Construction Materials Manufacturers

