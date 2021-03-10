Facts

15:21 10.03.2021

Four NATO ships enter water area of Odesa seaport – Defense Ministry

Four NATO ships enter water area of Odesa seaport – Defense Ministry

Four ships of the Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group Two (SNMCMG2) entered the water area of Odesa seaport on Wednesday, March 10, the ArmyInform information agency of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine said.

"The ship group includes the flagship support ship S. MEHMET PASA of the Turkish Navy, as well as the anti-mine ships AYVALIK of the Turkish Navy, TAJO of the Royal Spanish Navy, LUPU DINESCU MS of Romania," the ministry said.

It is noted that all ships are moored at one of the berths of Odesa seaport.

During the visit, it is planned to hold a protocol meeting of the group's representatives with the command of the Ukrainian fleet, as well as joint training with the Ukrainian Navy in the Black Sea.

At the same time, visits to foreign warships by interested citizens due to the anti-epidemic measures are not provided.

NATO's Mine Countermeasures Group Two is one of NATO's naval rapid response teams, consisting of a command vessel and no more than seven or eight minesweepers. The goal of the group is to search, detect and destroy sea mines, as well as escort ships and vessels through minefields.

The group is directly subordinate to the NATO Allied Joint Force Command Naples.

Tags: #nato #odesa
