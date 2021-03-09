Facts

18:33 09.03.2021

Issue of national minorities rights protection should not be politicized - Kuleba

2 min read
Issue of national minorities rights protection should not be politicized - Kuleba

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged not to politicize the issue of protecting the rights of national minorities, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) reports.

It is reported that Kuleba made the corresponding statement during a telephone conversation with the OSCE High Commissioner for National Minorities Kairat Abdrakhmanov.

"Dmytro Kuleba assured that Ukraine considers the diversity of national minorities as its peculiarity and national wealth, intends to continue to give priority attention to the preservation and development of the national identity of minorities in accordance with its international commitments," the statement released on Tuesday said.

The minister said that the topic of protecting the rights of national minorities should not be a subject of politicization. The Commissioner agreed with this approach of the minister, the need to depoliticize and prevent an excessive international context in the issue of national minorities.

In addition, Kuleba announced the development of new legislation in the field of national minorities by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, which should meet modern international standards in this area. At the same time, he assured that Ukraine "will not allow any foreign state to influence its content in any way."

"The goal is for representatives of national minorities to be able to maintain and develop their identity 100% and at the same time be 100% citizens of Ukraine," Kuleba said.

The Foreign Minister also expressed confidence that the recently appointed Kairat Abdrakhmanov would be able to improve the effectiveness of the OSCE's response to serious challenges in the field of respecting the rights of national minorities, in particular in Crimea temporarily occupied by Russia and certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Tags: #kuleba #osce #mfa
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:49 09.03.2021
MFA presents elements of Crimean Charter to ambassadors of foreign states in Ukraine

MFA presents elements of Crimean Charter to ambassadors of foreign states in Ukraine

10:11 09.03.2021
OSCE SMM records 106 ceasefire violations in Donbas over past weekend

OSCE SMM records 106 ceasefire violations in Donbas over past weekend

13:15 08.03.2021
Ukrainian MFA reacts to desecration of Stepan Bandera's grave in Munich

Ukrainian MFA reacts to desecration of Stepan Bandera's grave in Munich

11:07 05.03.2021
We plan to allow dual citizenship with EU countries – Kuleba

We plan to allow dual citizenship with EU countries – Kuleba

10:49 05.03.2021
TCG increasingly resembles theater of absurd because of Russia's position – Kuleba

TCG increasingly resembles theater of absurd because of Russia's position – Kuleba

16:36 04.03.2021
Kuleba: No one will ever have right to insult Ukraine, doubt its territorial integrity

Kuleba: No one will ever have right to insult Ukraine, doubt its territorial integrity

13:57 04.03.2021
OSCE expects resumption of humanitarian supplies to ORDO

OSCE expects resumption of humanitarian supplies to ORDO

10:45 02.03.2021
Ukrainian diplomats present 'Crimean Platform' at OSCE

Ukrainian diplomats present 'Crimean Platform' at OSCE

09:47 01.03.2021
Kuleba withdraws two employees of Ukrainian embassies in Poland, suspected of corruption

Kuleba withdraws two employees of Ukrainian embassies in Poland, suspected of corruption

16:26 27.02.2021
Kuleba invites French business to take part in Big Construction, privatization in Ukraine

Kuleba invites French business to take part in Big Construction, privatization in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Medvedchuk interrogated by SBU as part of investigation into high treason – source

Vaccination, not lockdown, main response to COVID-19 - Zelensky

Головною відповіддю на COVID-19 є вакцинація, а не локдаун - Зеленський

MFA presents elements of Crimean Charter to ambassadors of foreign states in Ukraine

Zelensky announces preparations for Normandy Four meeting; if it fails, plans to meet with Normandy leaders separately

LATEST

Consideration of Antonenko's case postponed, he stays in custody - media

Israeli Ambassador demands cancellation of decision on naming Ternopil Stadium after Shukhevych

Medvedchuk interrogated by SBU as part of investigation into high treason – source

Vaccination, not lockdown, main response to COVID-19 - Zelensky

Головною відповіддю на COVID-19 є вакцинація, а не локдаун - Зеленський

SBU: Russian security services have units working primarily to undermine situation in Ukraine

Some UAH 11 bln spent on inpatient treatment of COVID-19 in 2020 – health service

Supreme Court head at congress of judges: there is 'fifth column' in judiciary, but we to get rid of it

Zelensky announces preparations for Normandy Four meeting; if it fails, plans to meet with Normandy leaders separately

PGO prepares report to ICC on Russia's shelling of civilian objects in Luhansk region

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD