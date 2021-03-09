Facts

11:45 09.03.2021

Zelensky excludes Saakashvili from Coordination Council for solving problems in urban planning – decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky made changes to the composition of the Coordination Council for solving problems in urban planning, excluding Head of the Executive Committee of the National Reforms Council of Ukraine Mikheil Saakashvili, and appointed Giorgi Tskhakaia to be expert on the committee.

The head of state signed relevant decree No. 87/2021 on March 4, according to the presidential website.

Earlier, the president appointed Olena Shuliak as head of the Coordination Council. Head of the Coordination Center for ensuring interaction with the Cabinet of Ministers Volodymyr Kladiyev has been appointed its secretary.

Interfax-Ukraine
