Digital Transformation Ministry plans to launch specialized state platform for registries until 2022 - Fedorov

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine is developing a specialized state platform for deploying registries, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, the Ministry of Digital Transformation continues to work on the protection of personal data of citizens of Ukraine in terms of the formation of a policy for the functioning of state registers, tightening the basic requirements for their work.

"We are developing a separate specialized government platform for deploying registries. We are creating our own platform based on open technologies so that there is no dependence on the developer. And so that registries can be maintained both internally and by external developers," Fedorov said.

According to him, when the work on the platform is completed, it will be possible to gradually transfer all Ukrainian registers to it.

"Its meaning is not only in maximum security and ordering of data. Within this platform, it will be possible to create a basic registry, literally, in a few clicks. This is, in fact, a registry constructor that immediately provides analytics tools. Naturally, everything is based on electronic keys. 'Official's account' will also be available," he said.

Fedorov says that many countries will want to use such a product, so the system is being developed to the fullest extent possible, even "for export, in some way."

"We plan to finish the platform itself at the end of this year, start gradually creating and transferring basic registries to it. And it will also save a lot of money for the budget, because in Ukraine, before the creation of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, a lot of people earned just on the creation of registers and their support," Deputy Prime Minister said.