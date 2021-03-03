Facts

13:02 03.03.2021

Zelensky counts on condemnation of Russian aggression against Ukraine by EC following results of late March meeting

Zelensky counts on condemnation of Russian aggression against Ukraine by EC following results of late March meeting

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky hopes that the European Council, following a meeting at the end of this month, will make a decision condemning the hybrid aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

"I hope that following the meeting of the European Council at the end of March, a powerful signal will be given to condemn the Russian hybrid aggression against Ukraine. I do not believe in the return of 'business as usual' in relations between the European Union and the Russian Federation without restoring the territorial integrity of our state," Zelensky said at a joint briefing with President of the European Council Charles Michel in Kyiv on Wednesday.

