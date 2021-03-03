Zelensky counts on condemnation of Russian aggression against Ukraine by EC following results of late March meeting

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky hopes that the European Council, following a meeting at the end of this month, will make a decision condemning the hybrid aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

"I hope that following the meeting of the European Council at the end of March, a powerful signal will be given to condemn the Russian hybrid aggression against Ukraine. I do not believe in the return of 'business as usual' in relations between the European Union and the Russian Federation without restoring the territorial integrity of our state," Zelensky said at a joint briefing with President of the European Council Charles Michel in Kyiv on Wednesday.