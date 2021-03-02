Zelensky hopes to further mobilize EU pressure on Russia in connection with Donbas situation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked President of the European Council Charles Michel for his support in resolving the situation in Donbas, and also expressed hope for further mobilizing pressure from EU countries on Russia.

"I would be grateful for the further mobilization of EU pressure on Russia. Ukraine wants peace and is trying to achieve it through political and diplomatic means. And we can only do this together, feeling the support of international partners and your support, as the President of the European Council, for the sake of stability and security in the European Continent. Thank you for your presence in Donbas. This is a strong signal. Thank you that your journey to Ukraine began precisely from Donbas," Zelensky said during a joint briefing with Michel in Donbas on Tuesday.

Zelensky expressed gratitude to the EU and Michel for the political support of Ukraine, for the diplomatic, for the sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation due to the failure to comply with the Minsk agreements and the occupation of Ukrainian territories.

"I am confident that the European Council chaired by Charles Michel at the end of this month will have a tough stance on Russian aggression against Ukraine," the head of state added.

In addition, Zelensky noted the large-scale efforts of the EU to help improve the humanitarian situation in the temporarily occupied territories, for supporting people, for helping local communities and businesses, as well as for assistance in demining under the auspices of the OSCE SMM.

"Ukraine is doing everything possible so that citizens living in the temporarily occupied territories feel the maximum support of the state. Ukraine is doing everything possible to achieve peace," Zelensky summed up.