20:28 01.03.2021

Kozyr appointed as head of Kherson Regional State Administration – decree

Kozyr appointed as head of Kherson Regional State Administration – decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Serhiy Kozyr as Head of Kherson Regional State Administration, who had previously served as the acting head of Kherson Regional State Administration.

The head of state signed relevant decree No. 83/2021 on March 1, the presidential press service said.

Handing over an official certificate to Kozyr at the President's Office, Zelensky wished him luck in his work for the benefit of the region.

"You have already proved yourself during the performance of the duties of the acting head of Kherson Regional State Administration. Kherson region has a huge potential for development, and the main task is to implement all these opportunities," the president said.

Tags: #head #kherson_region
