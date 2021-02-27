Poroshenko: Ukraine gets basic intl document referred to as 'Pompeo Declaration' on U.S.' non-recognizing Crimea as Russian

The leader of the European Solidarity party, Petro Poroshenko, has said that during 2014-2019 Ukraine received a basic international document called the "Pompeo Declaration," testifying to the unwavering U.S. support for Crimea as an integral part of the Ukrainian state, the party's press service has reported.

"We received a basic international document called the "Pompeo Declaration," which clearly stated that the United States will never recognize the Russian occupation of Crimea and this is a fundamental document of the United States. Therefore, the Secretary of State on behalf of the U.S. can make such statements," Poroshenko said.

He noted that from 2014 to 2019 Ukrainian authorities have constantly kept the issue of de-occupation of Crimea on the agenda of international politics. Poroshenko, in particular, told about how, after negotiations with former U.S. President Donald Trump, the well-known and very important for Ukraine "Pompeo Declaration" appeared.

"Trump had a very specific attitude towards Crimea. But during my first visit to the White House and a meeting in the Oval Office, 15 minutes out of a 40-minute conversation we talked about Crimea. He says that there are only Russians there. I said: you don't know how many Crimean Tatars are there. There are 300,000 of them. And another million Ukrainians. That's so," Poroshenko stressed.