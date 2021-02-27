Facts

12:41 27.02.2021

Poroshenko: Ukraine gets basic intl document referred to as 'Pompeo Declaration' on U.S.' non-recognizing Crimea as Russian

2 min read
Poroshenko: Ukraine gets basic intl document referred to as 'Pompeo Declaration' on U.S.' non-recognizing Crimea as Russian

The leader of the European Solidarity party, Petro Poroshenko, has said that during 2014-2019 Ukraine received a basic international document called the "Pompeo Declaration," testifying to the unwavering U.S. support for Crimea as an integral part of the Ukrainian state, the party's press service has reported.

"We received a basic international document called the "Pompeo Declaration," which clearly stated that the United States will never recognize the Russian occupation of Crimea and this is a fundamental document of the United States. Therefore, the Secretary of State on behalf of the U.S. can make such statements," Poroshenko said.

He noted that from 2014 to 2019 Ukrainian authorities have constantly kept the issue of de-occupation of Crimea on the agenda of international politics. Poroshenko, in particular, told about how, after negotiations with former U.S. President Donald Trump, the well-known and very important for Ukraine "Pompeo Declaration" appeared.

"Trump had a very specific attitude towards Crimea. But during my first visit to the White House and a meeting in the Oval Office, 15 minutes out of a 40-minute conversation we talked about Crimea. He says that there are only Russians there. I said: you don't know how many Crimean Tatars are there. There are 300,000 of them. And another million Ukrainians. That's so," Poroshenko stressed.

Tags: #crimea #poroshenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:37 26.02.2021
Biden: United States never to recognize Russia's temporary occupation of Crimea

Biden: United States never to recognize Russia's temporary occupation of Crimea

15:41 26.02.2021
'Crimean Charter' with codification of non-recognition policy of Russia's actions to be adopted at Crimean Platform summit on Aug 23 – Dzhaparova

'Crimean Charter' with codification of non-recognition policy of Russia's actions to be adopted at Crimean Platform summit on Aug 23 – Dzhaparova

15:22 26.02.2021
Participation in elections to Russia's State Duma of residents of occupied Donbas, Crimea to call into question their legitimacy – Ukraine's MFA

Participation in elections to Russia's State Duma of residents of occupied Donbas, Crimea to call into question their legitimacy – Ukraine's MFA

15:20 26.02.2021
Japan never recognize Russia's declared 'annexation' of Crimea – embassy in Ukraine

Japan never recognize Russia's declared 'annexation' of Crimea – embassy in Ukraine

14:19 26.02.2021
Germany, chairing CoE's Committee of Ministers, urge Russia to comply with intl human rights standards in annexed Crimea

Germany, chairing CoE's Committee of Ministers, urge Russia to comply with intl human rights standards in annexed Crimea

13:48 26.02.2021
Russia's occupation, increasing militarization of Crimean Peninsula threatening world's common security – U.S. Dept of State

Russia's occupation, increasing militarization of Crimean Peninsula threatening world's common security – U.S. Dept of State

13:09 26.02.2021
Crimea was Ukraine's heart and it was torn out seven years ago – Zelensky

Crimea was Ukraine's heart and it was torn out seven years ago – Zelensky

12:29 26.02.2021
Lithuanian MFA: Sanctions against Russia will continue until it stops its occupation of part of Ukraine

Lithuanian MFA: Sanctions against Russia will continue until it stops its occupation of part of Ukraine

10:50 26.02.2021
EU to consider Ukraine's ideas on Crimea de-occupation

EU to consider Ukraine's ideas on Crimea de-occupation

10:29 26.02.2021
We commemorate memory of thousands of people who bravely protested Russia's disgraceful land-grab from Ukraine – UK Ambassador

We commemorate memory of thousands of people who bravely protested Russia's disgraceful land-grab from Ukraine – UK Ambassador

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Emergencies Service: one person dies, another injured as a result of explosion of oxygen tube in hospital in Chernivtsi

One person dies, one suffers burns as a result of explosion in Chernivtsi hospital – source

'Red' level of epidemic danger established in Chernivtsi region from March 1

Ukraine records 8,172 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Danilov: in two weeks, NSDC to hear reports on cases of treason, desertion from PGO, SBU, MFA

LATEST

Emergencies Service: one person dies, another injured as a result of explosion of oxygen tube in hospital in Chernivtsi

One person dies, one suffers burns as a result of explosion in Chernivtsi hospital – source

Ukrainian side to discuss intensification of shelling in Donbas, blocking of intl humanitarian aid at TCG on March 3

Protest against Sternenko's verdict starts near president's office

Opposition activists set up tents outside Georgian parliament in Tbilisi

'Red' level quarantine restrictions may be introduced in seven regions of Ukraine in coming days - Liashko

Most of losses in PrivatBank case will be reimbursed - prosecutor general

'Red' level of epidemic danger established in Chernivtsi region from March 1

Ukraine waiting for reaction of partner countries, intl organizations to shelling in Donbas on Feb 26 - delegation to TCG

Ukraine records 8,172 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD