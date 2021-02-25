Facts

08:55 25.02.2021

Zelensky signs decree on annual national programs under auspices of Ukraine-NATO Commission

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on annual national programs under the auspices of the Ukraine-NATO Commission, which approves a regulation on the development of relevant annual programs and an assessment of the results of their implementation.

According to relevant decree No. 72/2021 released on the president's website on Wednesday evening, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine annually ensures the development of draft annual national programs under the auspices of the Ukraine-NATO Commission for the corresponding years in accordance with the regulation.

The Cabinet is entrusted with the approval of measures for the implementation of the annual national program and indicators of the effectiveness of its implementation.

In addition, the government coordinates the activities of central executive authorities and other public agencies for monitoring and evaluating the results of the implementation of the annual national program.

The Cabinet of Ministers is also charged with regularly informing the public about the progress and results of the implementation of the annual national program.

This decree also invalidates presidential decree No. 298 on annual national programs under the auspices of the Ukraine-NATO Commission dated October 2, 2018.

The decree comes into force on the day of its publication.

In the relevant decree published on the President's website in the corresponding decree regulations on annual national programs under the auspices of the Ukraine-NATO Commission it is noted that this program is "a systemic document that is developed annually and defines the reforms that need to be implemented in Ukraine in order to achieve the criteria for NATO membership defined by the NATO Membership Action Plan (MAP), adopted at the meeting of the heads of state of the North Atlantic Council of the Alliance (April 24, 1999, Washington)."

The annual national program should contain the following sections: political and economic issues; defense and military issues; resource issues; security and legal issues.

"Each section should contain a strategic goal of reforms, goals, expected results and priorities with a planning period of five years," according to the statement.

The annual national program is developed taking into account the Results-Based Management international methodology, which is used in the NATO member states.

Programs are developed in accordance with the principles of strategic planning and taking into account a number of requirements, including concreteness, measurability, achievability, expediency, certainty in time.

"Experts, including foreign, scientists, as well as representatives of civil society institutions can be involved in the work on the development of the draft annual national program, monitoring and evaluation of the results of its implementation," the president said in the document.

The regulation spelled out the process of developing such annual national programs, the result of which should be the consideration, approval and submission by the Cabinet of Ministers of the draft of the annual national program together with the draft of the relevant presidential decree for consideration by the head of the Ukrainian state by January 31 of the planning year.

 

Tags: #nato #decree
