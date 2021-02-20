Facts

15:56 20.02.2021

Belarus registers 1,668 COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

Belarus registers 1,668 COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

Belarus has registered another 1,668 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 276,990, the Belarusian Health Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"Over the entire period of the infection spreading in the country's territory, 1,903 patients diagnosed with the novel coronavirus who suffered from a number of chronic illnesses have died (1,894 as of February 19)," the Health Ministry said.

As of this date, 266,892 patients earlier diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered in Belarus (264,976 as of February 19), including 1,916 in the past 24 hours.

Belarus has performed a total of 4,771,957 coronavirus tests, including 18,619 over the past day (20,643 as of February 19).

