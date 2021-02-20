Moscow City Court credits another 45 days to Navalny's term to be served in Yves Rocher case

The Moscow City Court has credited 45 days of house arrest to the jail term opposition activist Alexei Navalny will serve in the Yves Rocher case.

The Moscow City Court made the decision as it processed defense appeals against the replacement of Navalny's suspended sentence with real jail time, an Interfax correspondent reported.

The court credited the period spent by Navalny under house arrest and in the detention center to his term to be served. As a result, Navalny will serve about two and a half years in a penitentiary.