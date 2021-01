Law enforcement agencies are searching the apartment of Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny in Moscow's Maryino district, Ivan Zhdanov, director of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (designated as a foreign agent in Russia), said on Twitter on Wednesday.

"Alexei Navalny's apartment in Maryino is being searched," Zhdanov said.

Alexei Navalny's brother Oleg is currently at the apartment, he said.