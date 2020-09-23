Facts

10:51 23.09.2020

Navalny discharged from hospital

Navalny discharged from hospital

Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny has been discharged from the Charite Clinic in Berlin, doctors say he can fully recover.

"The patient's condition had improved sufficiently for him to be discharged from acute inpatient care. Alexei Navalny had been receiving treatment at Charite for a total of 32 days, of which 24 days were spent in intensive care. Based on the patient's progress and current condition, the treating physicians believe that complete recovery is possible," the clinic said in a statement.

The clinic said Navalny was discharged on Tuesday. "However, it remains too early to gauge the potential long-term effects of his severe poisoning," it said.

Tags: #navalny #russia
