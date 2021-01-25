Facts

15:08 25.01.2021

Berlin sees no direct link between Nord Stream 2, Navalny situation - govt spokesperson

1 min read
 Berlin is not of the view that there is a direct connection between the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project and the situation surrounding Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny, and the German government's position on the matter has not changed, German government spokesperson Steffen Seibert said.

"There is no direct link between Navalny and the Nord Stream 2 project," Seibert told journalists in Berlin on Monday.

