12:55 20.02.2021

Medvedchuk calls sanctions imposed on him by Ukrainian authorities illegitimate

Viktor Medvedchuk, a Ukrainian parliamentarian and chairman of the political council of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, has described the sanctions imposed on him by the National Security and Defense Council as illegitimate.

"My fellow faction member Taras Kozak and I, as well as our family members, have been subjected to sanctions illegally and without any evidence. As a specialist in law, I can say that all these sanctions that the sitting administration has imposed on me, my family, my associates, and journalists are illegitimate and cannot be imposed other than through a court ruling," Medvedchuk said.

Medvedchuk said these measures cannot force him to "betray my principles or my country [...], scare me and prompt me to flee."

The National Security and Defense Council earlier imposed sanctions on Medvedchuk and his wife Oksana Marchenko.

