Journalists of 112, NewsOne, ZIK TV channels have their Rada accreditations taken away – MP

The journalists of the 112.Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK TV channels, whose activities were blocked by the decision of the National Security and Defense Council, have their accreditation to work in the Verkhovna Rada canceled, MP Roman Lozinsky (Holos faction) said.

"Absolutely fair, because these propaganda mouthpieces from behind the curb were clearly not engaged in journalism, but only in subversive activities and discrediting pro-Ukrainian forces of parliament," Lozinsky wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

He said that last week he appealed to the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov and the parliamentary chief of staff with a demand to cancel accreditation for journalists of 112.Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK.

As reported, on February 2, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky put into effect the NSDC decision, which effectively blocked the activities of three TV channels - 112.Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK, which are associated with one of the leaders of the Opposition Platform - For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk.

According to the decision, personal special economic and other restrictive measures will be applied, in particular, to Taras Kozak and such legal entities as Ariadna TV LLC, Novy Format TV LLC, TV Vybor LLC, 112-TV TV and Radio Company LLC, Lider TV LLC, Partner TV LLC, News 24 Hours LLC, and New Communications LLC.