Liashko: Ukraine preparing to produce vaccines, but it will take time

Ukraine has a developed program to restore the pharmaceutical production of vaccines against (COVID-19) disease, it is being approved now, Deputy Health Minister, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Viktor Liashko said.

"Licensed production. Today there is a government program that is being approved for the restoration of pharmaceutical production in Ukraine. Some UAH 100 million in the budget is provided for the bio-cluster 'Biosafety', which provides for the restoration of its own production of vaccines, in particular, by the method of localization," Liashko said on the air of the Right to Power (Pravo na Vladu) program on 1+1 TV channel on Thursday evening.

However, at the same time, the deputy minister said that it would not be possible to quickly launch contract production of vaccines against COVID-19 under the licenses of global manufacturers, since "the production of vaccines is not so easy to organize."

"Today there are no facilities that can launch the production of mRNA vaccines by localization and synthesis. We will not launch a high-tech product 'from scratch.' We do not have the production of vaccines and serums," he said.