Facts

12:04 12.02.2021

Shmyhal expects revision of Ukraine-EU Association Agreement to be completed in 2021

2 min read
Shmyhal expects revision of Ukraine-EU Association Agreement to be completed in 2021

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal expects that in 2021 it will be possible to revise the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the European Union as soon as possible.

"Today we started the process of revising the Association Agreement and agreed on the next steps. We also submitted proposals to the European Union to start new areas of cooperation under the Agreement, and the EU confirmed its readiness to expand cooperation. Work on updating the Agreement will last for a year, and we hope to sign all necessary changes as soon as possible," Shmyhal wrote on his Facebook page.

He also said that in 2021 the European Union will allocate EUR 40 million for vaccination in the Eastern Partnership countries, in particular in Ukraine.

"The EU will allocate EUR 40 million for the vaccination process in Eastern Partnership countries this year, in particular for Ukraine. In addition, the European Commission will help Poland resell 1.2 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines to Ukraine on a non-profit basis," the prime minister said.

According to Shmyhal, the first dialogue between Ukraine and the EU took place in direction of the European Green Deal implementation. "This is a clear signal that we have a common vision of the opportunities and challenges for a green energy transition and achieving climate neutrality," he said.

In addition, Ukraine and the EU plan to expand the free trade zone and have already launched a dialogue on updating the relevant parameters. "We are counting on significant progress this year in approaching the so-called 'industrial visa-free travel' and mutual recognition of electronic trust services," the prime minister said.

Shmyhal also said that Ukraine has fulfilled all the necessary conditions for signing an agreement on common aviation space with the European Union, which will have positive consequences for the air transportation market of both Ukraine and the European Union.

Tags: #ukraine_eu #shmyhal
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:42 12.02.2021
If sanctions play their role, funds or values returned, sanctions may be lifted - Shmyhal

If sanctions play their role, funds or values returned, sanctions may be lifted - Shmyhal

19:15 10.02.2021
Shmyhal calls fight against corruption one of Ukraine's main tasks

Shmyhal calls fight against corruption one of Ukraine's main tasks

18:41 09.02.2021
Ukraine would like to receive NATO MAP together with Georgia – Shmyhal

Ukraine would like to receive NATO MAP together with Georgia – Shmyhal

11:44 09.02.2021
Adoption of bill on local content to ease Ukraine's position in talks on Association Agreement renewal – Stefanishyna

Adoption of bill on local content to ease Ukraine's position in talks on Association Agreement renewal – Stefanishyna

11:23 09.02.2021
PM of Ukraine announces new program of financing leasing, mortgage at 5% in H1, 2021

PM of Ukraine announces new program of financing leasing, mortgage at 5% in H1, 2021

09:16 08.02.2021
Shmyhal, German representatives of energy sector discuss European Green Deal

Shmyhal, German representatives of energy sector discuss European Green Deal

12:19 06.02.2021
Shmyhal, German representatives of energy sector discuss European Green Deal

Shmyhal, German representatives of energy sector discuss European Green Deal

13:17 05.02.2021
Shmyhal to take part in meeting of EU-Ukraine Association Council in Brussels on Feb 11

Shmyhal to take part in meeting of EU-Ukraine Association Council in Brussels on Feb 11

11:50 04.02.2021
PM confirms commitments under memo with RES producers, first tranche from Guaranteed Buyer to be sent on Thursday

PM confirms commitments under memo with RES producers, first tranche from Guaranteed Buyer to be sent on Thursday

11:20 04.02.2021
Quarantine to be extended until April 30, but this is not final date – PM

Quarantine to be extended until April 30, but this is not final date – PM

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

European Parliament supports establishment of Crimean Platform

Liashko: Ukraine preparing to produce vaccines, but it will take time

Ukraine plans to launch Sich satellite with SpaceX rocket in Dec - Deputy PM

Losses from occupation of Donbas territories amount to UAH 375 bln, restoration costs exceed $21 bln – Reznikov

Zelensky, along with France, Germany, U.S., Canada, Great Britain, Sweden ambassadors visit Donbas near contact line

LATEST

European Parliament supports establishment of Crimean Platform

Liashko: Ukraine preparing to produce vaccines, but it will take time

Ukraine plans to launch Sich satellite with SpaceX rocket in Dec - Deputy PM

Losses from occupation of Donbas territories amount to UAH 375 bln, restoration costs exceed $21 bln – Reznikov

Zelensky, along with France, Germany, U.S., Canada, Great Britain, Sweden ambassadors visit Donbas near contact line

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire five times over past day, two Ukrainian soldiers killed – JFO HQ

EU sanctions against Russia to be in effect until full implementation of Minsk agreements – Borrell

EU to sign Open Skies Agreement with Ukraine immediately after UK quits - Borrell

Implementation of Minsk Agreements should be carried out by all parties on clear schedule, timely – Zelensky

Ukraine not to allow disrupting ceasefire in Donbas no matter what – Zelensky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD