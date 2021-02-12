Shmyhal expects revision of Ukraine-EU Association Agreement to be completed in 2021

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal expects that in 2021 it will be possible to revise the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the European Union as soon as possible.

"Today we started the process of revising the Association Agreement and agreed on the next steps. We also submitted proposals to the European Union to start new areas of cooperation under the Agreement, and the EU confirmed its readiness to expand cooperation. Work on updating the Agreement will last for a year, and we hope to sign all necessary changes as soon as possible," Shmyhal wrote on his Facebook page.

He also said that in 2021 the European Union will allocate EUR 40 million for vaccination in the Eastern Partnership countries, in particular in Ukraine.

"The EU will allocate EUR 40 million for the vaccination process in Eastern Partnership countries this year, in particular for Ukraine. In addition, the European Commission will help Poland resell 1.2 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines to Ukraine on a non-profit basis," the prime minister said.

According to Shmyhal, the first dialogue between Ukraine and the EU took place in direction of the European Green Deal implementation. "This is a clear signal that we have a common vision of the opportunities and challenges for a green energy transition and achieving climate neutrality," he said.

In addition, Ukraine and the EU plan to expand the free trade zone and have already launched a dialogue on updating the relevant parameters. "We are counting on significant progress this year in approaching the so-called 'industrial visa-free travel' and mutual recognition of electronic trust services," the prime minister said.

Shmyhal also said that Ukraine has fulfilled all the necessary conditions for signing an agreement on common aviation space with the European Union, which will have positive consequences for the air transportation market of both Ukraine and the European Union.