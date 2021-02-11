Facts

18:51 11.02.2021

Some 50 soldiers killed, 338 wounded in Donbas in 2020 – Zelensky

2 min read
Some 50 soldiers killed, 338 wounded in Donbas in 2020 – Zelensky

During a working trip to Donetsk region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky paid tribute to the memory of the Ukrainian military that died in the battles for Avdiyivka, and also stressed the need for a ceasefire.

"Today marks exactly 200 days since we agreed on a comprehensive ceasefire. And we all see that the number of attacks from militants has increased recently. However, no matter how skeptical anyone is about the word 'truce', a ceasefire is needed and is an achievement. It saved the real lives of our military and civilians," the presidential press service said, citing Zelensky.

In this context, the president recalled that in 2018, some 121 servicemen were killed and 799 were wounded in Donbas. In 2019, some 100 servicemen were killed and 507 were wounded. In 2020, some 50 servicemen were killed and 338 were wounded.

Zelensky noted that in recent weeks the number of shellings has indeed increased, "which is associated, in particular, with attempts to put pressure on the Ukrainian side of the Trilateral Contact Group on the peaceful settlement of the situation in Donbas".

According to the information, the ambassadors of foreign states also laid flowers at the memorial and honored the memory of the Ukrainian soldiers with a minute of silence.

A memorial sign to the Ukrainian soldiers, who died in battles defending Avdiyivka, was installed in September 2017 at the initiative of the command of the 72nd separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The memorial has the form of a cross, next to which military equipment broken in battles and fragments of enemy shells were installed.

Tags: #killed #donbas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:06 11.02.2021
Zelensky, G7 Ambassadors visiting Donbas

Zelensky, G7 Ambassadors visiting Donbas

11:37 11.02.2021
Ukraine's Armed Forces soldier killed in Donbas from sniper's shot

Ukraine's Armed Forces soldier killed in Donbas from sniper's shot

09:27 08.02.2021
Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire four times over past day, Ukrainian soldier wounded – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire four times over past day, Ukrainian soldier wounded – JFO HQ

15:38 06.02.2021
Russia-occupation forces continue to block road corridors at checkpoints in Donbas

Russia-occupation forces continue to block road corridors at checkpoints in Donbas

09:54 05.02.2021
Situation at front in Donbas rapidly worsens over past week – Avakov

Situation at front in Donbas rapidly worsens over past week – Avakov

17:57 04.02.2021
Ukrainian defender wounded amid enemy shelling attacks in Donbas

Ukrainian defender wounded amid enemy shelling attacks in Donbas

11:35 04.02.2021
Russia-occupation forces in Donbas involve children into military conflict, investigation launched - PGO

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas involve children into military conflict, investigation launched - PGO

10:09 29.01.2021
Ukraine interested in U.S. participation in process of resolving Donbas conflict - Dpty FM

Ukraine interested in U.S. participation in process of resolving Donbas conflict - Dpty FM

10:23 20.01.2021
Kuleba, Linde go to Donbas

Kuleba, Linde go to Donbas

14:26 19.01.2021
Sweden during its OSCE chair to continue efforts to resolve situation in Donbas – Linde

Sweden during its OSCE chair to continue efforts to resolve situation in Donbas – Linde

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Normandy Four meeting to be possible after adoption of Joint Steps Plan by all parties of Minsk talks – Zelensky

MP Korniyenko on possibility of replacing Razumkov with Stefanchuk: So far, this is just rumor

Kyiv City Council allocates UAH 140 mln for vaccination against COVID-19 in capital – Klitschko

EU to support COVID-19 vaccination in Ukraine with EUR 40 mln project for six Eastern Partnership countries

Ukraine to take into account European Parliament's recommendations on need to complete reforms in rule of law, good governance, fight against corruption – MFA

LATEST

Kyiv City Council increases funding, expands Kyiv Residents' Health Program

No more than 20% of population has COVID-19 immunity – KSE

Normandy Four meeting to be possible after adoption of Joint Steps Plan by all parties of Minsk talks – Zelensky

Candidate for MP Virastiuk intends to deal with rehabilitation of ATO, JFO veterans

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire twice, Ukrainian soldier killed – JFO HQ

Over 40% of Ukrainians support sanctions against TV channels 112.Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK

Ukrainian Navy receives 20 humvees, 84 boats from United States – embassy

Zelensky visits frontline in JFO area in Donbas

GUAM notes need for new approach to problem of territorial conflicts

MP Korniyenko on possibility of replacing Razumkov with Stefanchuk: So far, this is just rumor

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD