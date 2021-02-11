GUAM notes need for new approach to problem of territorial conflicts

The Organization for Democracy and Economic Development (GUAM) with the participation of Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan and Moldova) can become a platform for promoting the problem of territorial conflicts on the international agenda, the press service of the Verkhovna Rada administration reports following the 13th sessions of the GUAM Parliamentary Assembly via videoconference.

"The GUAM platform can become a platform for promoting the problem of territorial conflicts on the international agenda. A reboot is required, a new, constructive approach to highlighting and articulating this pressing problem. This, in the opinion of the parliamentarians, will help prevent the escalation of existing conflicts, focus efforts on their solution and prevent the outbreak of new wars," the message says.

According to the Secretary General of GUAM Altai Efendyev, the 13th session of the GUAM PA is transitional, since the powers of the chairmanship are transferred from Azerbaijan to Georgia.

He said that one of the main goals of GUAM's further work is the creation of a free economic zone between the members of the organization and the development of transport cooperation - the creation of a transport corridor within the region.

The Secretary General called on the GUAM members to focus on cooperation and coordination with such international structures as the OSCE, NATO, which is necessary to promote GUAM on the world stage as the main instrument for ensuring stability and security in the region and an important member in the system of regional parliamentarism.

The head of the permanent delegation of the Verkhovna Rada to the GUAM PA Sviatoslav Yurash (Servant of the People faction) stressed the importance of Ukraine's membership in GUAM and various international structures and institutions.

"Ukraine is ready to communicate with all members of the organization and is preparing proposals for cooperation in the future Assembly in Tbilisi and in the Baltic Assembly," Yurash said.

The MP said that at the 12th session of the Parliamentary Assembly in Kyiv in 2019, the issue of creating a Cybersecurity Center was raised.

"We were able to provide our vision, a specific number of organizations that support us. The relationship that has developed between our states is very important for those structures and institutions that are outside the group, and this creates a certain space for the transportation and free exchange of goods, in a certain way connected with GUAM, who would like to work closely with GUAM and ensuring security, from this point of view, is very important," Yurash said.

The session was attended by representatives of the parliamentary delegations of the GUAM member states - Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Moldova, as well as guests - the President of the Baltic Assembly, the PABSEC Secretary General and the Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkish Speaking States.