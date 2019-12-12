GUAM summit to take place in Kyiv on Dec 12

A summit of the Prime Ministers of the GUAM Member States will take place in Kyiv on Thursday, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has reported.

"On December 12, 2019, Kyiv will host a summit of the Prime Ministers of the Member States of the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development – GUAM. The topic of the event is public-private partnership in the implementation of the key GUAM projects for facilitation of trade and transportation," reads the statement.

According to the press service, Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gaharia, Prime Minister of Moldova Ion Chicu and Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Ahmadov will lead their countries' delegations to the summit.

The summit will open at 14:05 at the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.