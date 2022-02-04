GUAM meeting expected in Kyiv in late 2022

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said the regular meeting of the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development (Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan and Moldova, GUAM) could be held at the level of heads of state in Kyiv in late 2022, according to the governmental website on Friday.

"We consider the GUAM organization as one of the important platforms for our cooperation. Our countries can show leadership potential. We look forward to effective work, in particular in the context of the implementation of the GUAM Transport Corridor project. We could develop the project in terms of delivery and transit of goods on the Europe-Caucasus-Asia route both by rail and by sea," Shmyhal said after a phone conversation with Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov.