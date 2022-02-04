Facts

16:16 04.02.2022

GUAM meeting expected in Kyiv in late 2022

1 min read
GUAM meeting expected in Kyiv in late 2022

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said the regular meeting of the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development (Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan and Moldova, GUAM) could be held at the level of heads of state in Kyiv in late 2022, according to the governmental website on Friday.

"We consider the GUAM organization as one of the important platforms for our cooperation. Our countries can show leadership potential. We look forward to effective work, in particular in the context of the implementation of the GUAM Transport Corridor project. We could develop the project in terms of delivery and transit of goods on the Europe-Caucasus-Asia route both by rail and by sea," Shmyhal said after a phone conversation with Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

Tags: #guam
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:16 11.02.2021
GUAM notes need for new approach to problem of territorial conflicts

GUAM notes need for new approach to problem of territorial conflicts

17:55 27.05.2020
Zelensky in talk with Azerbaijani counterpart proposes to breathe new life into GUAM

Zelensky in talk with Azerbaijani counterpart proposes to breathe new life into GUAM

09:57 12.12.2019
GUAM summit to take place in Kyiv on Dec 12

GUAM summit to take place in Kyiv on Dec 12

13:06 08.10.2018
GUAM countries agree on exchange of information about customs law breakers

GUAM countries agree on exchange of information about customs law breakers

09:24 09.10.2017
GUAM countries sign joint communique on cooperation in Tbilisi

GUAM countries sign joint communique on cooperation in Tbilisi

11:22 28.03.2017
Poroshenko, delegations' heads of GUAM summit discuss establishment of Eastern Partnership Center to combat cybercrime

Poroshenko, delegations' heads of GUAM summit discuss establishment of Eastern Partnership Center to combat cybercrime

12:18 27.03.2017
GUAM member states agree on mutual recognition of customs procedures – Groysman

GUAM member states agree on mutual recognition of customs procedures – Groysman

11:08 27.03.2017
Groysman expects to launch full-fledged FTA between GUAM countries in 2017

Groysman expects to launch full-fledged FTA between GUAM countries in 2017

10:53 27.03.2017
GUAM needs to implement program of cooperation with Japan, prepare such program with U.S. – Groysman

GUAM needs to implement program of cooperation with Japan, prepare such program with U.S. – Groysman

09:38 06.07.2016
GUAM prime ministers to discuss establishment of free trade zone in Kyiv in autumn

GUAM prime ministers to discuss establishment of free trade zone in Kyiv in autumn

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky, Čaputová agree on talks to boost gas transportation from Slovakia

Ukraine, EU and NATO launch new format for discussing security issues – Chentsov

Yermak infected with COVID-19

No Ukrainian soldiers killed in Donbas over last three weeks – Reznikov

Special security regime at storage sites of military weapons, equipment from partners, strengthened - Reznikov

LATEST

Kuleba, Blinken discuss further steps to contain Russia's aggressive intentions

Klitschko on his possible presidential run: This question can be asked in year

Nova Poshta increases number of deliveries by 14% in 2021

Zelensky, Čaputová agree on talks to boost gas transportation from Slovakia

German FM to visit Ukraine, go to contact line

Erdogan says Zelensky agree to meeting with Putin in Turkey – media

Reznikov: Territorial defense units planned to be fully staffed by peacetime staff by late Feb

Kuleba: Let's hope talks of advisers of Normandy Four leaders will take place in format of personal meeting

Scholz to pay visit to Ukraine on Feb 14 – media

Ambassador Korniychuk: Israeli Foreign Minister should talk to Ukrainian counterpart to get real picture

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD