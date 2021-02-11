Kyiv City Council allocates UAH 140 mln for vaccination against COVID-19 in capital – Klitschko

Kyiv City Council became the first city council in Ukraine to allocate funds for the purchase of a vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19) disease: UAH 140 million was allocated for vaccination, the press service of Kyiv City State Administration said.

Deputies of Kyiv City Council supported the draft decision on amending the city targeted program "Health of Kyiv's Residents" for 2020-2022 and allocated UAH 140 million for vaccination against COVID-19 in the capital. Some 89 deputies voted for such a decision, the message said.

"We must prevent the massive spread of the disease. Protect, first of all, the most vulnerable categories of the population and people on whose work the city's life depends," the press service said, citing Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Kyiv expects in the near future to sign a contract for the purchase of 1 million doses of vaccine for inoculation in general for half a million vulnerable categories of Kyiv residents. Kyiv plans to purchase the vaccine from the manufacturer.