Facts

18:33 10.02.2021

Kyiv authorities decide to close schools, kindergartens on Feb 11-12 due to bad weather

Kyiv authorities decide to close schools, kindergartens on Feb 11-12 due to bad weather

The Kyiv city authorities decided to close kindergartens and schools on February 11 and 12, because in the next two days weather conditions in Kyiv will worsen and the amount of precipitation will increase, Kyiv City State Administration said in its website with reference to its acting First Deputy Head Valentyn Mondriyevsky.

The Ukrainian capital's officials appealed to the heads of private companies and government agencies to treat this situation with understanding and to credit the parents of students with the forced absence from the workplace as remote work.

"In recent days, equipment and utilities have been working at the limit of their capabilities, but the bad weather has not receded and, unfortunately, the forecast for the coming days is disappointing. We have made a prompt decision that will maximize the unloading of transport routes and minimize parking along the roads, so that road workers can remove snow without hindrance. Only in the capital today the total number of teaching staff together with children is almost 500,000 people. And this is the logistics to the places of study and work, and a heavy load on the city's transport system," Mondriyevsky said.

The education and science department of Kyiv City State Administration said all teaching staff are ready to organize distance learning for the next two days.

 

