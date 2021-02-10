Facts

09:58 10.02.2021

Widespread corruption continues to hamper Ukraine's reform process – speech on behalf of Borrell

2 min read
Widespread corruption continues to hamper Ukraine's reform process – speech on behalf of Borrell

 The European Union believes that the reform process in Ukraine, despite the notable progress, continues to be hampered by widespread corruption.

This is stated in the speech of High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, which was presented by Executive Vice-President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis on Borrell's behalf on Tuesday in the European Parliament, during the discussion of the report on Ukraine's implementation of the Association Agreement.

"I share your [speaker Michael Gahler] assessment that, 'despite notable progress, widespread corruption continues to hamper Ukraine’s reform process'. Its key institutions must have strong and independent leadership and the chance to do their work free of political, economic or other interference," Dombrovskis said on behalf of Borrell.

He also noted that the report said that "smuggling only benefits criminals and oligarchs."

"It must be stopped - and for this, it is vital that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau be fully independent. Over the years, the Bureau has demonstrated its effectiveness and produced tangible results. The fight against corruption is a key condition for the EU's macro-financial support," the Vice-President of the European Commission said.

In addition, the EU expressed its conviction that "recent developments in the rule of law and anti-corruption show that a comprehensive judiciary reform is long overdue."

"The Venice Commission and G7's roadmap, complementing the EU Delegation's constant advice to authorities and politicians, gives clear guidance on what has to be done," Dombrovskis said.

At the same time, the EU "recognizes the complexity of the task." "From the start, Russian interference was designed to destabilize, divide and weaken Ukraine. So the best response is to stay united, and keep working toward the prosperity and stability that come from sound economic policies," the EU is confident.

At the same time, Dombrovskis assured that the EU is ready to support Ukraine in doing this.

"We urge all reform-oriented political factions to come together and give a clear signal of Ukraine's determination to make its reform path irreversible. This will be one of the main messages that I will convey to Prime Minister Shmyhal. The EU is helping Ukraine to create the right conditions for prosperity and peace. Ukraine has our support: political, financial and technical," he said.

 

Tags: #borrell
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:55 29.01.2021
Borrel's theses for his visit to Russia meet Ukraine's vision, interests – Kuleba

Borrel's theses for his visit to Russia meet Ukraine's vision, interests – Kuleba

11:19 26.01.2021
Polish Foreign Minister says Borrell should visit Kyiv before his visit to Moscow

Polish Foreign Minister says Borrell should visit Kyiv before his visit to Moscow

11:05 07.10.2020
Borrell: EU doesn't give money unconditionally, its aid to Ukraine connected with reforms

Borrell: EU doesn't give money unconditionally, its aid to Ukraine connected with reforms

17:38 22.09.2020
EU ready to provide EUR 1.2 bln of macrofinancial assistance to Ukraine, subject to constructive interaction with IMF, fulfillment of requirements on rule of law – Borrell

EU ready to provide EUR 1.2 bln of macrofinancial assistance to Ukraine, subject to constructive interaction with IMF, fulfillment of requirements on rule of law – Borrell

14:19 22.09.2020
Borrell, Taran discuss cooperation between Ukraine, EU in number of areas

Borrell, Taran discuss cooperation between Ukraine, EU in number of areas

11:03 22.09.2020
Borrell starts his visit to Ukraine, noting importance of independent anti-corruption institutions, judicial reform

Borrell starts his visit to Ukraine, noting importance of independent anti-corruption institutions, judicial reform

10:12 29.05.2020
EU-Russia relations fix-up related to support for sovereignty of Ukraine – Borrell

EU-Russia relations fix-up related to support for sovereignty of Ukraine – Borrell

14:43 02.05.2020
Borrell calls for full implementation of Minsk Agreements

Borrell calls for full implementation of Minsk Agreements

11:03 23.04.2020
Borrel at end of EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting: EU will continue to assist Ukraine during 'these difficult times'

Borrel at end of EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting: EU will continue to assist Ukraine during 'these difficult times'

15:30 20.03.2020
Borrell: Russia must step up its efforts for implementation of Minsk agreements

Borrell: Russia must step up its efforts for implementation of Minsk agreements

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kyiv, Brussels launch negotiation process on further liberalization of Ukraine-EU trade

Ukraine records 3,409 new COVID-19 cases per day, 7,768 people recovered – Stepanov

Ukraine would like to receive NATO MAP together with Georgia – Shmyhal

Boholiubov, Kolomoisky intend to file $23 mln suit against the United States with ICSID for forfeiture actions targeting their assets – media

Ukraine to be able to conduct up to 5 mln COVID-19 vaccinations per month – Liashko

LATEST

Kyiv, Brussels launch negotiation process on further liberalization of Ukraine-EU trade

Portnov, Novinsky have right to be members of Odesa Law Academy supervisory board - Shkarlet

Avakov, U.S. Charge d'Affaires discuss implementation of Community Police Officer project in Ukraine

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire three times over past day – JFO HQ

Ukraine records 3,409 new COVID-19 cases per day, 7,768 people recovered – Stepanov

Boryspil Airport cuts passenger traffic by almost 70%, cargo flow by 24% in Jan

Ukraine would like to receive NATO MAP together with Georgia – Shmyhal

Boholiubov, Kolomoisky intend to file $23 mln suit against the United States with ICSID for forfeiture actions targeting their assets – media

Amendments to Constitution on decentralization, adoption of relevant laws are on agenda – MP Korniyenko

Ukraine to be able to conduct up to 5 mln COVID-19 vaccinations per month – Liashko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD