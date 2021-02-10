Facts

09:18 10.02.2021

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire three times over past day – JFO HQ

Over the past day, Russia-occupation forces in Donbas opened fire at Ukrainian positions three times using grenade launchers and small arms, no casualties reported, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters said.

"Over the past day, on February 9, in the area of ​​the Joint Forces Operation, three ceasefire violations were recorded [...] There are no combat losses among our soldiers," the JFO headquarters said in the morning report on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

In particular, in the area of responsibility of the Skhid (East) task force, not far from Bohdanivka, the enemy opened fire from an automatic easel grenade launcher, and near Pisky - from small arms.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) task force, near Shumy, the enemy fired towards the Ukrainian positions from grenade launchers and small arms.

"Since the beginning of the current day, on February 10, no ceasefire violations have been recorded," the headquarters said.

Interfax-Ukraine
