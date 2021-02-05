Facts

17:52 05.02.2021

Ukraine receives confirmation of supply of 12 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Feb – Zelensky's office

 Health Minister of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov told President Volodymyr Zelensky that today Ukraine received confirmation for the supply of 12 million doses of vaccines produced by AstraZeneca and Novavax, the presidential press service said.

"The sooner we receive vaccines, the faster we will overcome pandemics in Ukraine. I know that the Cabinet of Ministers is carefully working on the development of a website that will help Ukrainians to easily and conveniently register for vaccination. Like every Ukrainian, I look forward to the start of the vaccination process. Some 12 million doses is a good signal from our partners, and this will be enough to ensure vaccinations within the first months after the start of supplies," Zelensky said.

It is noted that deliveries will take place from February 2021.

Thus, during a meeting with the president, Stepanov said an agreement had been reached on the supply of vaccines developed with the participation of AstraZeneca (Great Britain and Oxford University) and Novavax (the United States), which are produced under license agreements at the facilities of Serum Institute (India).

The confirmation received will be implemented through a contract between the Serum Institute and Crown Agents.

Later, the Health Minister said the Facebook page that now the contracts are already at the final stage of agreement on the technical details of the supply, and they will be signed in the coming days.

"In addition, we have received approval for emergency medical use of vaccines, so the admission will start this month," he said.

Tags: #vaccines
