Taran invites Indian side to take part in Sea Breeze 2021 exercise

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Taran, during a meeting with Minister of Defense of India Rajnath Singh and commanders of the Land and Naval Forces of India, invited the Indian side to take part in multinational military exercises taking place on the territory of Ukraine, in particular, in multinational exercises Sea Breeze - 2021.

As reported on the website of the Defense Ministry, during the meeting, the parties discussed the current state of bilateral cooperation and further steps of cooperation in the military and technical sphere, as well as issues of training and education of servicemen under the exchange program in higher military educational institutions and units of the two states.

The Ukrainian delegation headed by Taran is on a visit to India at the 13th international exhibition for aerospace and defence industries Aero India 2021 in Bengaluru.

As reported, on January 26, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine approved the president's decision to admit units of the Armed Forces of other states to Ukraine in 2021 to participate in multinational exercises.