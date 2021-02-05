Facts

10:28 05.02.2021

Taran invites Indian side to take part in Sea Breeze 2021 exercise

1 min read
Taran invites Indian side to take part in Sea Breeze 2021 exercise

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Taran, during a meeting with Minister of Defense of India Rajnath Singh and commanders of the Land and Naval Forces of India, invited the Indian side to take part in multinational military exercises taking place on the territory of Ukraine, in particular, in multinational exercises Sea Breeze - 2021.

As reported on the website of the Defense Ministry, during the meeting, the parties discussed the current state of bilateral cooperation and further steps of cooperation in the military and technical sphere, as well as issues of training and education of servicemen under the exchange program in higher military educational institutions and units of the two states.

The Ukrainian delegation headed by Taran is on a visit to India at the 13th international exhibition for aerospace and defence industries Aero India 2021 in Bengaluru.

As reported, on January 26, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine approved the president's decision to admit units of the Armed Forces of other states to Ukraine in 2021 to participate in multinational exercises.

Tags: #sea_breeze #india
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:03 27.07.2020
Sea Breeze 2020 exercises showed high level of compatibility, readiness to fulfill common tasks of their participants

Sea Breeze 2020 exercises showed high level of compatibility, readiness to fulfill common tasks of their participants

17:06 05.05.2020
India gives Ukraine 30,000 tablets of antiviral medication – MFA

India gives Ukraine 30,000 tablets of antiviral medication – MFA

18:58 15.04.2020
India to provide Ukraine with promising medication for fight against COVID-19 – Kuleba

India to provide Ukraine with promising medication for fight against COVID-19 – Kuleba

17:57 05.02.2020
Japan to join in Sea Breeze 2020 exercise for first time – Defense ministry

Japan to join in Sea Breeze 2020 exercise for first time – Defense ministry

16:24 10.07.2019
Russian ship enters Black Sea area closed to navigation during Sea Breeze 2019 exercise citing communication problems – Ukrainian Navy

Russian ship enters Black Sea area closed to navigation during Sea Breeze 2019 exercise citing communication problems – Ukrainian Navy

09:39 02.07.2019
Scenario of Sea Breeze 2019 drills changed due to Russia's actions

Scenario of Sea Breeze 2019 drills changed due to Russia's actions

16:01 01.07.2019
Multinational Sea Breeze 2019 exercises kick off in Ukraine

Multinational Sea Breeze 2019 exercises kick off in Ukraine

11:20 28.05.2019
Spetstechnoexport supplies new batch of spare parts under long-term contract to modernize An-32 of Indian Air Forces

Spetstechnoexport supplies new batch of spare parts under long-term contract to modernize An-32 of Indian Air Forces

18:16 16.02.2019
Odesa hosts conference on preparation of Sea Breeze 2019 drills

Odesa hosts conference on preparation of Sea Breeze 2019 drills

15:03 11.02.2019
Sea Breeze 2019 to be held in Mykolaiv, Kherson and Odesa regions

Sea Breeze 2019 to be held in Mykolaiv, Kherson and Odesa regions

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Pfizer to submit documents for registration of COVID-19 vaccine in Ukraine in near future

Minister of Justice declares victory in Stockholm arbitration in dispute with Kolomoisky, Boholiubov, Palytsia

Ukraine records 4,923 new COVID-19 cases per day, 8,185 people recovered – Stepanov

Ex-head of Ukraine's State Food and Grain Corporation suspected of embezzlement - SBU

G7 Ambassadors agree on need to fight disinformation in Ukraine - meeting with Zelensky

LATEST

'Red' level of epidemic danger to be introduced at 65% occupancy of beds with oxygen – Stepanov

New structure of Armed Forces, control system proves effective – Khomchak

G7 Ambassadors, Razumkov discuss judicial reform, fight against corruption

Pfizer to submit documents for registration of COVID-19 vaccine in Ukraine in near future

Minister of Justice declares victory in Stockholm arbitration in dispute with Kolomoisky, Boholiubov, Palytsia

NSDC decision on sanctions against TV channels based on evidence-based materials – Avakov

Situation at front in Donbas rapidly worsens over past week – Avakov

NSDC's decision on sanctions against TV channels 112, NewsOne, ZIK legally flawless - Venislavsky

Ukraine records 4,923 new COVID-19 cases per day, 8,185 people recovered – Stepanov

Opposition Platform - For Life trying to split society, provoke internal crisis in Ukraine by impeachment initiative - Zelensky's spokesperson

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD