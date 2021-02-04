Facts

10:26 04.02.2021

British Ambassador to Ukraine welcomes imposition of sanctions against NewsOne, ZIK, 112 Ukraine

British Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons said she welcomes the decisive actions of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to combat disinformation, which is causing real damage to the country.

"I welcome President Zelensky's bold action in tackling disinformation, which causes real harm to Ukraine. I also welcome his assurances on the need to protect media freedom and plurality in Ukraine," Simmons said on Twitter on Thursday.

As reported, on February 2, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky put into effect the NSDC decision to impose sanctions on individuals and legal entities.

