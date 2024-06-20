British Ambassador on use of frozen assets: Russia to pay for defense of Ukraine

The recent G7 Summit, Peace Summit and Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin demonstrated that international partners remain united with Ukraine and are ready to continue supporting it in the fight against Russia, British Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Harris said on Wednesday in Kyiv.

According to the diplomat, the Russian war in Ukraine, which actually began 10 years ago, may continue for quite a long time.

"And I believe that Putin has just one sole chance, and this is fatigue of partners of Ukraine. And the three conferences we held have clearly demonstrated just one thing: we are not fatigued, we stand with Ukraine. Now and forever," Harris stressed during a special event of the Kyiv Security Forum, founded by the Arseniy Yatsenyuk Open Ukraine Foundation.

The Ambassador emphasized that evidence of such solidarity and partnership is evidenced by three key facts.

The first of them is the conclusion by the G7 member countries, as well as a number of other states, of security agreements with Ukraine for 10 years.

"The second one is the decision to use frozen Russian assets. This is just the first step, and confiscation of all assets should ensue. This first step is very pragmatic, and very useful as well. Through this windfall tax on such assets we can issue loans worth $50 billion to Ukraine. This means, that Russia is paying for Ukraine's defences," the diplomat stressed.

According to Martin Harris, the third testimony of such solidarity of international partners with Ukraine includes new sanctions against Russian companies, in particular, the ones that work for the Russian military-industrial complex: "This is already tough on the Russian economy, and the future will be even tougher."