Facts

12:20 03.02.2021

State Aviation Service allows SkyUp to fly from Kyiv to Munich, restricts UIA's right on this line

The State Aviation Service of Ukraine has granted SkyUp (Kyiv) the right to operate five air lines.

According to the State Aviation Service's website, SkyUp is allowed to launch flights from Kyiv to Eindhoven (Netherlands) twice a week, as well as Manchester (the U.K.), Riyadh, Jeddah (both Saudi Arabia) and Munich (Germany) – all three times a week. In addition, the airline is allowed to increase the frequency of flights per week on the route Kyiv-Berlin (Germany) from three to seven.

To grant SkyUp on the Kyiv-Munich route, the regulator restricted the right of Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) to this route.

At the same time, the State Aviation Service denied SkyUp the right to operate the Kyiv-Brussels (Belgium) and Odesa-Baku (Azerbaijan) lines, without revoking UIA's right to operate the latter.

In addition, the service denied Azur Air Ukraine flights from Kyiv to Istanbul and Bodrum (both Turkey).

Earlier, on January 4, the State Aviation Service granted SkyUp the right to operate 11 new air lines.

