United States to continue providing robust economic, military aid to Ukraine – State Department

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed in a phone conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba that Washington would continue robust U.S. economic and military assistance to Kyiv.

"The Secretary emphasized strong bipartisan support for Ukraine. He pledged to continue robust US economic and military assistance to Ukraine," State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

It is noted that Blinken "highlighted the importance of Ukraine maintaining progress on fighting corruption and implementing rule of law and economic reforms that will strengthen Ukraine's institutions and ensure a bright and prosperous future for all Ukrainians."

The U.S. Secretary of State and the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry discussed the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.